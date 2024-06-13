Woke academics’ plan to “decolonize” philosophy by sidelining Aristotle and Socrates in favor of new age thinkers is “erasing extraordinary achievements of Western civilization,” activists say

Academics have been embroiled in a furious row over a university’s decision to sideline philosophers such as Aristotle and Socrates in favor of “decolonising” classroom learning by getting rid of “dead white men”.

SOAS University of London, formerly the School of Oriental and African Studies, has produced a new toolkit for schools and universities.

New Age thinkers recommended include an Indian-American feminist, a Nigerian “gender theorist,” and a Japanese Zen expert.

The toolkit dismisses the study of classical Greek thinkers Aristotle, Plato, and Socrates as “armchair theorizing.”

But guidance produced by SOAS academics aimed at “decolonising” philosophy has been eviscerated by anti-woke academics, who said it erased “the identity and extraordinary achievements of Western civilisation”.

Plato is seen conversing with Aristotle (center) in this painting, The School of Athens, by the Italian Renaissance artist Raphael.

Exeter University historian Professor Jeremy Black (pictured) told MailOnline: ‘This is a totally youthful approach by both staff and students.’

Christopher McGovern, president of the Campaign for Real Education, (pictured) criticized “woke” academics for implementing the new toolkit.

The university states that the approach should “help empower students to see themselves as active participants in curriculum and assessment design.”

Dr. Paul Giladi, one of the co-creators, said: “Looking back on my own years at university, I saw that my philosophical training had been blind and even uninterested in the richness of the wisdom of Africa, Asia and the Middle East.” , Latin America and indigenous communities.

‘Why he was blind was something I couldn’t fully explain as a student.

‘Only later in my academic career was I able to recognize that the learning environment that shaped my training was not designed to promote critical thinking.

“Learning was oriented towards obedience and reproduction of an already agreed upon philosophical tradition that we should not question.”

Also included in the new university toolkit is gender theorist Nkiru Nzegwu (pictured).

Among the philosophers recently recommended by SOAS University of London is Uma Narayan, an Indian-American feminist scholar.

He told MailOnline: ‘This new set of tools is part of the aggressive woke imperialism that is subjugating our universities.

‘Decolonizing the philosophy curriculum is “code for” erasing the identity and extraordinary achievements of Western civilization.

‘The reason certain philosophers are more central than others has to do with the depth of their understanding of the human condition.

‘When the Oracle of Delphi announced that Socrates was the wisest of all men, he responded by saying that he knew nothing but that, unlike other philosophers, he knew that he knew nothing.

‘The new “toolkit” for decolonization has all the arrogance and certainty that Socrates highlighted.’

Lashing out at the move, Professor Jeremy Black, a historian at the University of Exeter, told MailOnline: “This is a totally juvenile approach on the part of both staff and students, which fails to understand that issues of quality and scholarship outweigh those of waving flags on behalf of particular groups. ‘

Among the “new voices” suggested by the guide is Nishida Kitaro, a Japanese philosopher whose multicultural school of thought is said to “challenge Eurocentrism.”

Also included is Uma Narayan, an Indian philosophy scholar who “criticizes the culturally reductionist forms of postcolonial feminism.”

And also recommended are African philosophers Kwasi Wiredu, promoter of “conceptual decolonization”, and Nkiru Nzegwu, a prominent African gender theorist.

The toolkit is available on the SOAS website as an online platform for education providers.

The new toolkit has been put together by students and academics at SOAS University of London (pictured), formerly the School of Oriental and African Studies.

Among the “dead white men” philosophers who might be left out is Socrates, depicted here in an early 20th-century lithograph.

It was produced by four university student interns and four academic philosophers from SOAS, the Times reported.

The guide describes how conventional curriculum teaching is “predominantly focused on canonical Western philosophers offering in-depth retrospections of their own experiences.”

The toolkit adds: “Much epistemological discourse also involves ‘armchair theorizing’.”

The authors recommend a curriculum that includes Plato but also adds works with titles such as Knowledge Born in Struggle, Conceptualizing Epistemic Oppression, On Being White: Thinking Toward a Feminist Understanding of Race and Racial Supremacy, and the Sovereignty of the knowledge among African cattle herders.

They also suggest that teachers should better understand their role in “racist systems.”

The guide adds: ‘Without this intellectual insight, it is impossible to even find the root of the problem, let alone begin to address it.

‘The teacher in a decolonial classroom must learn to learn from the perspectives and knowledge systems of the students and to unlearn their own colonially mediated assumptions and prior knowledge.

‘Unlearning means stopping always wanting to correct, teach and illuminate. Rather, the teacher should be prepared to relinquish a singularly authoritarian role and be a facilitator and participant in good learning.’

The Greek philosopher Plato is planned to remain in the school and university curriculum, according to SOAS guidelines, but along with additional new recommendations.

The Greek philosopher Aristotle, represented here by a marble bust from Roman times unearthed at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens, could also be marginalized.

SOAS alumni include journalist and screenwriter Jemima Khan, seen here on ITV’s Lorraine show in February last year.

Another former student of the university is Labour’s shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy.

It is also proposed to end exams, paper-and-pencil tests and essays, which are said to unfairly hinder students who are neurotypical or from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Blogs, podcasts, exhibitions, case studies and infographics are suggested as possible alternatives to evaluate philosophy students.

SOAS, where more than half of the students come from ethnic minorities, describes itself as having “an exceptionally diverse student body” and says its mission is to “recruit and teach diverse students.”

His students include Burmese politician Aung San Suu Kyi, journalist and screenwriter Jemima Khan, Labour’s shadow foreign secretary David Lammy and the late American singer and activist Paul Robeson.