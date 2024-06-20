Woeful England lacked fluidity, confidence and cohesion against Denmark… Gareth Southgate needs to be ruthless and thwart his plan to get the Three Lions roaring again, writes OLIVER HOLT

The good news is that England did not lose. The bad news is everything else.

A 1-1 draw against Denmark brought them closer to the round of 16, but if they play anything like they did at the Waldstadion, that will be the limit of their participation in this European Championship.

England was gloomy in the muggy heat of the early afternoon. The Danes outclassed them almost from start to finish. It’s hard to think of a single player who has emerged with credit.

England were sloppy in possession, lacked fluidity, lacked verve, lacked confidence, lacked cohesion. They looked clumsy and basic next to their technically adept opponents.

On top of that, Gareth Southgate’s plan to field Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield alongside Declan Rice appears to be in shambles. Alexander-Arnold is a fairly brilliant passer of the ball, but he has been largely ineffective in an unfamiliar role.

When Southgate removed him after 53 minutes here and replaced him with Conor Gallagher, it felt like the England manager was cutting his losses. He was leaving before it was too late.

MATCH DATA DENMARK: (3-4-1-2) Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hjulmand (Norgaard 82), Hojbjerg, Kristiansen (Bah 57); Eriksen (Skov Olsen 82); Wind (Damsgaard 57), Hojlund (Poulsen 67) Unused subs: Hermansen (GK), Ronnow (GK); Kjaer, Jensen, Dolberg, Jorgensen, Dreyer, Kristensen, Bruun Larsen Goals: Flying (34) Reservations: Vestergaard (27), Maehle (73), Norgaard (87) Coach: Kasper Hjulmand ENGLAND: (4-2-3-1) Pickford; Walker, Piedras, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold (Gallagher 54), Rice; Saka (Eze 69), Bellingham, Foden (Bowen 69); Kane (Watkins 69) Unused subs: Ramsdale (GK), Henderson (GK); Konsa, Dunk, Toney, Gordon, Gómez, Palmer, Wharton, Mainoo Goals: kane (18) Reservations: Gallagher (61) Coach: Gareth Southgate Referee: Artur Soares Días (Portugal) Event: Deutsche Bank Park (Frankfurt)

It remains to be seen if Alexander-Arnold starts another game in this tournament in midfield, but Southgate was ruthless in his team selection and it looks like he will have to be ruthless here.

In theory it was a good plan, but it hasn’t worked yet and the tournaments don’t allow time. Southgate acted because England was in danger of being invaded.

No one was safe last night. England captain Harry Kane put England ahead, but he too was substituted in the second half. Also Bukayo Saka. So did Phil Foden, although Foden was perhaps England’s best player. He wasn’t a very high bar.

Now England has to recover. They are leaders of Group C and even if they lose to Slovenia in their final match in Cologne, they are unlikely to be eliminated. But that type of speech is very far from the optimism that accompanied them when they flew to Germany.

England had made an uncertain start. Alexander-Arnold was crazy in the first minute, Kyle Walker lost his balance again and again and had to change his boots, and Kieran Trippier gave the ball away.

But after 13 minutes, England glimpsed a chance for the first time. Walker, restarted, slid a pass towards Foden and Foden broke wide, made space for himself in the area and then lifted his left-footed shot too high. It was a welcome hint of the Foden we are used to.

Five minutes later, England took the lead. Victor Kristiansen was so busy batting away a ball from Bukayo Saka on the Denmark left that he didn’t see Walker dart past him on his blind side.

Walker stole the ball, advanced towards the goal line and sent a cross into the area. Saka pushed him off and he bolted towards Kane, who had the simple task of sliding him under Kasper Schmeichel into the bottom corner from just a few yards away.

But Denmark remained undaunted. They continued to play better football, kept the ball better, looked more confident and more fluid. Christian Eriksen was, as always, at the center of everything they did.

Harry Kane gave England the lead after 18 minutes to give his team the early lead.

England’s number 9 guides the ball into the bottom corner of the net after a well-worked play.

Kane was precise with the ball when he jumped after it crashed inside the Denmark area.

Kane celebrates scoring the first goal as full-back Kieran Trippier (back) joins him.

Morten Hjulmand (#21) celebrates after equalizing with a long-range stunner

Without any England player to pressure him, Hjulmand shoots at goal from 30 meters

Hjulmand’s shot hits the base of Pickford’s post before bouncing into the net.

Hjulmand (left) walks away celebrating after leveling the score in style for Denmark.

Denmark deserved the tie and ten minutes before the break they achieved it. Kane received the ball under pressure on a shot deep into England’s half and hit the ball blindly.

Denmark pounced on him and when he was moved directly to Morten Hjulmand 30 meters away, he touched him and then let fly from 30 meters. The shot was beautiful and fierce and went over Pickford’s desperate shot and crashed into the goalkeeper’s right post.

England was being outclassed. A minute before the break, Hojlund held the ball well on the edge of the England area and returned it into the path of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whose shot flew into the goal but was well saved by Pickford.

Many wondered if Southgate could withdraw Alexander-Arnold at half-time and accept that the experiment was not working.

He didn’t and Alexander-Arnold played a magnificent long ball over the Danish defense to Saka, which Saka headed over Schmeichel but into the side netting.

Phil Foden creates space to shoot but leans back too far and shoots over the bar.

The state of the Frankfurt Arena pitch was the subject of great criticism during the match

Denmark increased the pressure on England towards the end of the first half after the tie.

Bellingham (centre) is closed down by two Danish defenders during an England attack

It was Alexander-Arnold’s last contribution. Eight minutes after the break, the fourth official lifted the digital board and Alexander-Arnold’s number was up. He was replaced by Conor Gallagher. It may be that he won’t start another game in this tournament.

England seemed to respond immediately. Foden danced around midfield and fired a low shot past Schmeichel, but it hit the base of the post and Saka was unable to force the rebound.

Southgate made more changes midway through the half. Foden made way for Jarrod Bowen and Eberechi Eze and Ollie Watkins replaced Saka and Kane. England were still trying to wrest control of the match from him.

Bellingham produced a brilliant pass to release Watkins, but Watkins lingered too long before shooting, the angle tightened and Schmeichel saved his effort well.

Denmark came close to victory three times in two minutes as the clock ticked down. Marc Guehi fell short of a pass from Declan Rice and lost the ball to Alexander Bah, but as Bah charged towards goal, Guehi recovered superbly and blocked his cross.

Southgate (left) decided to take off Alexander-Arnold (no. 8) in the 54th minute for Gallagher.

Saka fights for the ball while Schmeichel (right) runs out of his goal to clear the danger.

Andreas Christensen should have scored from the resulting corner, but he stepped back when the ball fell to him six yards out and his shot cleared the crossbar.

As England attempted to play the ball from the back, Walker gave it away and Hojbjerg fired a shot that went wide of the post.

So England finished the match hanging on, grateful for a point. They came out like beaten men. It’s time to break it up and start again.