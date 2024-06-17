Wiz Khalifa and Aimee Aguilar are waiting! The rapper announces his partner’s pregnancy with his second child and reveals the gender in a sweet publication

Wiz Khalifa will be a father for the second time, and the star is expecting a child with his girlfriend Aimee Aguilar.

Wiz, 36, (who recently admitted he attended a parent-teacher conference while high) and Aguilar made the decision instagram to share the good news on Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day.

In the snapshot, the couple posed lovingly as the rapper held his girlfriend’s belly while she showed a positive pregnancy test and revealed the sex of their firstborn.

‘Baby girl on the way #Clearblueconfirmed #ClearbluePartner,’ they wrote in the joint statement and announcement.

The North Dakota native proudly delighted in the news while sporting a simple black tank top paired with diamond earrings and a rose piercing.

His girlfriend of five years wore a low-cut black bra that showed off her chest paired with a delicate floral necklace.

The announcement post was a hit with the rapper’s 40.1 million followers, racking up 715,000 likes and more than 9,000 comments.

“Welcome to the Da Girl Dad Club,” rapper Ludacris wrote to Wiz Khalifa (born Cameron Jibril Thomaz).

Wiz is already a father to his 11-year-old son Sebastian, whom he shares with ex-wife Amber Rose.

Fans quickly took to the comments to express their support and excitement for the expectant parents.

‘Congratulations guys, what a gift for Father’s Day. Happy Father’s Day,” wrote one fan.

Another chimed in: ‘OMG ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ WE ARE HERE FOR THIS!!!’

The Grammy nominee has been dating Aguilar since 2019, but has kept their relationship private.

Wiz began his relationship with Amber, who has been linked to Kanye West, Machine Gun Kelly, 21 Savage and Cher’s current boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, in 2011, and the two became engaged the following year and married in 2013. .

Sebastian was born the same year, but just a year later Amber filed for divorce from Wiz. It was completed in 2016.

Although she initially sought full custody of her son, she and the rapper now reportedly share joint custody of him.

The two have managed to form a united front when it comes to raising Sebastian, and the two have been photographed together at multiple events with their son.

‘It’s good. “It’s fun,” Wiz said of his current co-parenting relationship with Amber on calls his daddy.

“Well, it’s not fun, but I think I’m in a good situation with her as a co-parent,” he clarified.

‘Especially over time. “Things have just calmed down and become much more pleasant and a regular process,” he continued.

The musician also noted that “all the irregular things have been worked out” and boasted that the former couple hasn’t “overcome everything” that could have made other people’s relationships “dysfunctional.”

“So at this point, it’s a lot easier to do things smoothly than not to do them,” he shared.

Amber sounded like she was on the same page as her ex during an early January appearance on the Tamron Hall Show.

“I think Wiz and I are best friends now, that… we’ve stopped being in love and I can say that now, right? It’s not something we would go back to or anything. We’re just friends and co-parents.” , said.