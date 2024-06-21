With Starmer PM of a virtual one-party socialist state, I, for one, will feel much safer with a monarch on the throne to remind him who’s boss.

Many will have wholeheartedly agreed with George Galloway, the former Labor MP and cat impersonator who is now the leader of Britain’s Workers’ Party, when he called this week for a referendum on abolishing the monarchy.

They will also have backed him, judging by opinion polls and online comments, when he said at the launch of his manifesto that there were “many things wrong with the monarchical system in Britain”, and that this remains true even if the Royal Family were “paragons of Olympian virtue and strength.”

Indeed, a National Center for Social Research poll, conducted on the eve of last year’s coronation, found that support for the monarchy had fallen to an all-time low, with 25 percent of respondents saying it was “nothing important”. “It should be abolished,” and another 20 percent say it is “not very important.”

This meant that as many as 45 per cent of the public (compared to 35 per cent who answered the same questions in 2022, the year of the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee) either didn’t think highly of the institution or wanted to get rid of it. her. of it completely.

“I think the importance of the monarchy will become increasingly clear in a one-party state”

A more recent survey, conducted by Ipsos in late March this year, reveals that the proportion of those who are lukewarm towards the monarchy or want to abolish it has increased further: 55 percent of respondents said the country would be better off. without it or that scrapping it wouldn’t make any difference.

Well, all I can say is that I think those people are wrong. What’s more, I think the importance of the monarchy will become increasingly clear if the latest opinion polls prove correct and, God forbid, in a fortnight’s time we wake up and find ourselves living in something like a one-party socialist state. , with only token opposition, the Lords and the King to keep the government’s wildest ambitions in check.

Sir Keir Starmer himself, mind you, was once a zealous anti-monarchist, although he appears to have suspended his hostility to the throne, along with many other things, as he calculated it might damage his chances of coming to power.

In fact, it always reminds me of Groucho Marx’s quote: ‘Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them… well, I have others!’

Is it not far from impossible that if he wins a large majority, he will return to his previous beliefs and try to get rid of both the Upper House and the King?

For now, he has only said that he will undertake the “immediate modernization” of the Lords, with a long-term plan to replace it, although he will remain silent on anything he may have in mind for the monarchy.

But if we also lose the Crown, I think we will have lost something much more valuable than many of my countrymen seem to realize.

Of course, it is easy to understand what Mr. Galloway means when he says: “It is a Ruritanian absurdity that the first-born son of the existing monarch should automatically become head of his state.”

At first glance, it seems completely irrational that in democratic 2024 supreme authority on this earth should rest with a man who owes his position to a lineage that stretches back through the centuries, with a zigzag or two along the way, to William the Conqueror and beyond.

As for the Ruritanian aspects of the monarchy, they are never more evident than at the annual Trooping the Color ceremony, which we witnessed last weekend.

But isn’t it often the case that what at first glance seems irrational can actually make perfect sense?

Nothing illustrates this point better than a story told by my late father’s great friend, Colin Welch, whom older readers may remember as parliamentary editor for this newspaper during the Thatcher years.

I first encountered it in an anthology of the great man’s work, The Stranger of the Colonel and Other Pieces, put together after his death in 1997 by his daughter Frances and her husband, my colleague Craig Brown.

In it, Colin recounted the night he shared a room in a dilapidated hotel in Ghana with the idealist, rationalist and left-wing humanist Kingsley Martin, the veteran editor of the New Statesman.

“Kingsley’s bed was placed diagonally in the center of the room,” he wrote, “like a battleship in the board game Jutland.” Against my advice, she placed it neatly in a corner.

‘That night there was a terrible storm, with rain bouncing six feet and balls of fire shooting like flaming onions in all directions. Kingsley was soaked; Before she was moved, his bed was in the only dry area. The moral that Colin drew from this?: ‘Respect what seems irrational; it may have some deep but hidden purpose.

This beautifully sums up my feelings about the monarchy and much more. Take Trooping the Color for example. It may seem Ruritanian, but all that pageantry constitutes excellent training in military discipline.

Meanwhile, a large number of people enjoy the spectacle and it is a fortune for the tourism industry. Are these not enough reasons to preserve it?

Then there’s the fact that democratically elected presidents tend to be divisive figures. Think of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the United States, or of Emmanuel Macron and his staunchest rival in France, the right-wing Marine Le Pen. For every citizen who supports one or the other, he will find another who can’t stand his guts. Wouldn’t the same be true of President Farage, or rather President Blair?

Britain’s hereditary constitutional monarchs, on the other hand, have always tended to unite the country, forced as they are to stay away from politics.

Certainly, the King has his critics. But most do not see it as a threat to his well-being, and appear to be motivated simply by envy of his supposedly lavish lifestyle at the public’s expense. In fact, “freeloader” seems to be his favorite term to insult him.

Well, I don’t know about you, but I can think of many things I would rather do at 75 years old, while suffering from cancer, than stand in all weathers to receive the salute at Trooping, handing out gongs at an endless pace. awards ceremonies or opening another community center.

Oh, and if you think a president and his entourage would cost us less than the £1.29 per person the monarchy cost us last year, you might be surprised.

As for political power, of course, the King has almost none of that, much less the enormous power his predecessors enjoyed before the Glorious Revolution of the 17th century clipped the wings of the monarchy.

But the good thing is that as long as he remains our head of state, signatory of all our laws, source of official honors and head of the Armed Forces, he will stand in the way of any overly powerful politician with ambitions to take on the roles. for the same.

Of course, we still have to see what kind of Prime Minister Sir Keir will turn out if the vote goes as planned in a fortnight’s time.

All I will say is that his brazen plan to rig future elections, while promising to give the vote to impressionable schoolchildren, inspires little confidence in the modesty of his ambitions.

I, for one, will feel much safer with a monarch on the throne who reminds him who’s boss.