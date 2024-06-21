Winning apprentice says ‘objects would fly around the room’ during meetings with Lord Sugar – but says he prefers it to the new generation of ‘woke’ business people

The Most Successful Apprentice winner has revealed there were “objects flying around the room” in his meetings with Lord Sugar – but he prefers him to the new generation of “woke” business people who “wouldn’t last five seconds”.

The winner of the BBC show in 2014, Mark Wright, explained how he and Alan Sugar challenged each other “viciously” in meetings. “This is no walk in the park,” he joked.

He beat out the rest of the competition and created his digital marketing company Climb Online.

Mark, who won the Young Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2018, recently announced that he has become an official UK citizen after moving from Australia in 2012.

He sold Climb Online in November 2022 for £10m after an initial investment of £250,000 from Lord Sugar, but said he would remain as a shareholder and board member.

The winner is now enjoying the good life with luxury holidays and a host of famous friends.

Lord Sugar with eight of the winners of the Apprentice TV show, including Mark on the far right

Mark Wright, then 24, celebrates with Lord Sugar after his win on the show.

Speaking on the FounderMetrics podcast, Mark discussed his concerns about the “new generation of business owners” who “wouldn’t last five seconds” with Lord Sugar.

He said: “We would have some solid conversations, which is not for everyone, especially nowadays.”

‘But sometimes we had objects flying around the room, sometimes we had bad words flying around the room. It was all for good sport.

He also revealed that the 4am wake-up calls on The Apprentice are genuine, “it’s not staged, it’s 100 per cent what happens.”

Roisin Hogan, Solomon Akhtar, Mark Wright, Bianca Miller, Daniel Lassman on the show, 2014

The cast of The Apprentice in 2014, with Mark pictured in the center, back.

He explained: “He has a very similar personality to me, so some swearing and some solid talking isn’t for everyone.”

Despite admitting that there were times when they “pushed themselves too hard,” Mark explained that “it was all like a good sport and I think he loved it as much as I did.”

‘He made a fortune with me and he deserves it because he invested in me.

«You have to have thick skin and be robust enough to receive very direct feedback. I was a good businessman when he met me; It was very raw and fresh and he turned me into a great businessman after nine years.

“Regardless of what happened in between, I’m very grateful for that.”

He said Lord Sugar’s mentoring is very “old school”, his work ethic is “disgusting” and the levels to which he pushes his apprentices are “terrifying”.

After founding digital marketing agency Climb Online, Mark grew the business to a team of 130 and collaborated with companies such as Emirates and TikTok.

The Apprentice photographed in 2014 with Bianca Miller and Mark Wright

Speaking on the podcast, Mark explained that resilience and work ethic were the keys to his success alongside Lord Sugar.

He said: ‘The most important lesson I learned from him was that you need to have a great work ethic.

‘I’m worried about this new generation of business owners because it’s just as bad in Australia as it is in the UK, this wake-up-and-do-nothing mentality.

“I don’t know how any of them could work with Lord Sugar, they wouldn’t last five seconds, let alone five years.”

He explained: ‘One of the questions I get asked the most is: when the phone rings in the morning, do you really have 20 minutes to get ready?

‘The truth is that we only have 20 minutes to prepare. Usually what happens is the phone rings around 4 in the morning and you really have to be prepared or you’ll be left behind, so you have to anticipate that.

‘For the guys it’s easy, you just put on the suit and walk out the door. The women get up around one in the morning, put on makeup and lie down in bed.’