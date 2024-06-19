Willie Mays dies at 93: the San Francisco Giants announce the death of one of the all-time baseball greats

The San Francisco Giants have announced the death of Willie Mays at age 93.

No cause of death was provided. One of the greatest to ever play the game, Mays hit 660 home runs, scored 2,068 runs and had 3,293 hits while winning a World Series with the Giants (1954). He was a 24-time All-Star and earned National League Most Valuable Player titles in 1954 and 1965.

The center fielder was the oldest living Hall of Famer in baseball. His signature basket catches and runs around the bases with his cap flying epitomized the joy of the game. His over-the-shoulder catch on a long drive in the 1954 World Series is baseball’s most celebrated defensive feat.

Mays had said in a statement Monday that he would not attend Thursday’s game between the Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals that will honor him and the Negro Leagues at Rickwood Field, Alabama.

It is with great sadness that we announce that Willie Mays, San Francisco Giants legend and Hall of Famer, passed away peacefully this afternoon at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/Qk4NySCFZQ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 19, 2024

Mays played 21 seasons with the Giants and completed his legendary career with the New York Mets in 1972 and 1973. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

The former Giants great began his career with the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro Leagues, for whom he began playing at age 16, before joining the Giants in 1951 in an iconic major league career that lasted more than Two decades.

“I won’t be able to go to Birmingham this year, but I will be following the game here in the Bay Area,” Mays said in the statement. ‘My heart will go out to all of you who honor the Negro League players who should always be remembered, including all of my Black Barons teammates.

‘I wanted to thank Major League Baseball, the Giants, the Cardinals and all the fans who will be in Rickwood or watching the game. “It will be a special day and I hope the children enjoy it and feel inspired.”

The game will inevitably now take on even more significance with the news of his death.

Michael Mays, Willie’s son, said: “My father passed away peacefully and among his loved ones. I want to thank you all from the bottom of my broken heart for the unwavering love you have shown him over the years. You have been the blood of his life.

The announcement of his death came while his Giants team was playing the Cubs in Chicago. The Cubs announced the news to fans at Wrigley Field and held a moment of silence.

Mays received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2015.

By many, Mays is considered the greatest player to ever play baseball. In 2020, The Athletic ranked him the best, while The Sporting News ranked him second behind Babe Ruth.

“I can’t believe Babe Ruth was a better player than Willie Mays,” all-time pitching great Sandy Koufax once said. ‘Ruth is to baseball what Arnold Palmer is to golf.

“He got the game going.” But I can’t believe he could run as well as Mays, and I can’t believe he was a better outfielder.

