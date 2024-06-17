Will the bumbling Metropolitan Police reopen the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawerence? Force admits ‘serious mistakes’ are still being made just in case

Scotland Yard’s decision to close the investigation into the murder of Stephen Lawrence will be reviewed, with police admitting “serious errors” are still being made in the case.

At least three of the men who chased and fatally stabbed 18-year-old Stephen near a bus stop in Eltham, south-east London, in April 1993, remain free.

Two men were convicted of Stephen’s murder in 2012, but the Metropolitan Police closed the investigation in 2020, a move Stephen’s parents opposed at the time.

Now the Met has agreed to review the closure of the case, according to The Guardian. Discussions about the scope of the review are ongoing, and the Lawrence family is hopeful that the remaining suspects can be brought to justice.

Undated file photo of a family document of Stephen Lawrence, who was killed in a racially motivated attack by a group of white men.

Met Deputy Commissioner Louisa Rolfe outlined the draft terms of reference for the review. The document acknowledges ongoing errors and adds: ‘Despite 31 years of apologies, learning and progress, serious mistakes are still being made relating to the death of Stephen Lawrence.

“Not only has (Doreen) Lawrence been let down once again, but for her and the community at large there remains a legitimate concern that if, after all these years and all this attention, she still can’t be trusted in the Metropolitan Police service when As far as (your son) Stephen Lawrence is concerned, what confidence can you have in any of the above investigations and reviews?

Former Met Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll, who led the investigation that resulted in the convictions of Gary Dobson and David Norris in 2012, is expected to be part of the review. Driscoll, who Baroness Lawrence said was the only police officer he trusted, left the Met in 2014, despite wanting to pursue promising leads.

Suspects Luke Knight and brothers Neil and Jamie Acourt have always denied involvement in Stephen’s murder.

Driscoll said: “In 2014, I felt there were opportunities to catch more killers. There may still be opportunities. There may have been several things that were overlooked or not followed up on.

The review, which will be overseen by the College of Policing, will include independent members to assess whether the Met’s decisions were “reasonable and proportionate” in line with “national guidance and best practice applicable at the time”.

Former Met Detective Chief Inspector Clive Driscoll (pictured), who led the investigation that resulted in the convictions of Gary Dobson and David Norris in 2012, is expected to be part of the review.

Baroness Lawrence (pictured) asked the Met for details about its handling of this aspect of the case.

However, the university cannot investigate criminal allegations, so any viable lines of inquiry identified will need to be handled by another police force or law enforcement agency.

Stephen’s father Neville said: “I would like a completely new police force to deal with the case, not the Met, because I don’t trust them any more.” It should be a complete reinvestigation. Clive’s investigation showed that it was possible to get justice, when the Met said it was not possible.

The Met opposes a full new inquiry, saying it would “take limited resources away from investigations into current and historical murders”. The review follows a BBC News story that names a sixth suspect, Matthew White, who died in 2021 at the age of 50.

Baroness Lawrence requested details from the Met about its handling of this aspect of the case, a request the force initially did not comply with, prompting an apology from Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

Stephen’s friend Duwayne Brooks, who was also attacked, said: “I want you to see why the same murder suspects were not charged in relation to the assault on me.”

The Mail has contacted the Met for comment.