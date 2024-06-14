Will a vote for reform give Labor a victory in THEIR constituency? Analysis shows the Conservatives could win back an extra 110 seats and erode Keir Starmer’s “supermajority” if disillusioned supporters playing with Nigel Farage’s party return to the Tory fold.

Right-wing voters flirting with the idea of ​​reform could cost the Conservatives 110 seats and hand Sir Keir Starmer a “supermajority”, analysis shows.

Fearing handing Labor a “blank check” in the July 4 election, senior Conservative figures, including chancellor Jeremy Hunt, have warned that a removal would only hand power to a “socialist” prime minister.

Mega polls published last week suggest the Conservatives are on course to have just 126 MPs, in what would be the party’s worst election result in more than a century.

Labor is expected to win 439 votes, putting it on track to eclipse even Tony Blair’s landslide victory in 1997.

But today’s MailOnline analysis shows the extent to which Sir Keir’s majority would be affected if disillusioned Tory voters contemplating a switch to Nigel Farage’s party were tempted back into the Tory fold.

Under current aggregate projections, the Conservatives are less than five points behind the largest party with 63 seats.

Rishi Sunak’s team is 10 points off first place with 117 in total.

This is based on an average of three of the latest MRP (multilevel regression and post-stratification) surveys from YouGov, Survation and More in Common.

Reform’s strong poll numbers could allow Labor candidates to edge out Conservative incumbents in dozens of local elections, even though the insurgent party is not currently expected to win any seats.

Farage’s party is currently polling more than 10 percent in 324 constituencies, including 82 where the Conservatives are trailing by the same amount or less.

If there were just a five-point shift from the Reformers to the Conservatives in each constituency, then under current projections Labour’s majority would be almost halved to 132 seats, instead of 228.

In this scenario, Sir Keir’s party would win 391 seats, while Sunak’s would win 189, saving 63 compared to current projections.

If the polls shift further, with a swing of up to 10 points from the Reformists to the Conservatives in each constituency, then they could save 110 seats compared to current projections, winning 236 seats to Labour’s 349.

Such an extreme swing would further reduce Sir Keir’s currently projected majority, to just 48.

In reality, it would be unlikely that reformist voters would move en masse towards the conservatives. Many Britons toying with the idea of ​​opting for Farage’s party on election day are also former Labor or non-voters, rather than disillusioned Conservatives.

The Brexit Party agreed not to field candidates in 317 Conservative-controlled constituencies in 2019, to make way for Boris Johnson to “get Brexit done” and get his deal approved by Parliament.

But this year, the Reformers are running to win more than 600 seats in England, Wales and Scotland, and Farage’s ultimate goal is an eventual “takeover” of the Conservative party in the event of a devastating loss.

Reform enjoyed a four-point boost in the polls after Farage announced his return to the political front line earlier this month. The veteran Brexit supporter, now party leader, is in the former UKIP stomping ground of Clacton, Essex.

The party is closing the gap with the Conservatives, which has fallen from 23 percent of the vote last week to 21 percent, according to a poll.

The reform is now only six points away, at 15 percent.

Mr Farage said yesterday he would be delighted to lead a “fused” conservative and reformist party in opposition.

Asked by LBC’s Nick Ferrari to rule out leading the Conservatives in the future, Farage said: “I think something new is going to emerge on the centre-right.

‘I don’t know what it’s called, but do I think I’m capable of leading a national opposition to a Labor Party with a large majority, where I can defend them and hold them to account on certain issues? Yeah.’

He said he would be happy to lead a “fused party”, but not the Conservatives “in their current form”, who he said could be “dead”, in any case.

Rishi Sunak at the Borgo Egnazia complex for the G7 Summit organized yesterday by Italy in Apulia

Senior Conservatives have issued stark warnings to potential Reform voters against giving Sir Keir a “supermajority” and handing him unchecked power.

Mr Hunt appeared to admit that the Conservatives are heading for defeat in the general election, but the Chancellor warned that voting for reform would give Labor “an even bigger majority”.

Hunt said on Politico’s Power Play podcast: “All a vote for reform does is give Labor an even bigger majority.”

‘And that is the polar opposite of what most reformist voters want. Therefore, voting for the reform does not solve any problem.’

The Chancellor admitted his own seat is in danger, saying: “It could be a strong Conservative majority or it could be a seat that falls spectacularly into the hands of the Liberal Democrats.”

Hunt also acknowledged that Britons feel “hit” by the cost of living crisis and want to “hold those at the top to account.” He admitted the Government has failed to deliver on its promise to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.

His admission of voters’ discontent with the Tories’ record comes after Sunak acknowledged people were “frustrated” with him and admitted the Tories “haven’t done everything right” at the launch of his party’s manifesto. .

But the Prime Minister insisted he had “absolutely” given up hope of winning the election after Grant Shapps spoke yesterday, when he said granting Labor a “supermajority” would hand “unchecked” power to a party whose “plans are so vague.” …you have no idea what they really want to change.’

Sir Keir Starmer launches the Labor manifesto yesterday at the cooperative’s headquarters in Manchester

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron said he did not want to “insult” Reform voters but added they would help form a Labor government.

He told Times Radio: “Like me, they want to see strong defenses in an uncertain world, they want to see a secure border in a dangerous world, they want to see lower taxes in a world where families are struggling and need that extra help.” .

“The things they want are things that only a Conservative government can achieve; by voting for reform, you make them less likely, not more likely.”

Asked if his heart sank when Farage announced he would stand up, Lord Cameron replied: “I don’t think my heart did anything in particular, it’s just, you know, I’m very focused on winning for the blue team.”

A Conservative social media advert, signaling a new “damage limitation” strategy, also warned that voting Reform or Lib Dem could give Sir Keir the “largest majority Labor has ever had”.

Former attorney-general Sir Geoffrey Cox also warned yesterday: “If you believe the polls… we are sleepwalking towards a one-party socialist state.”

“The consequences would be terrible, not only for the Conservative Party and for the country, but also for Labor, because having an opposition is important.”

UK reform leader Nigel Farage speaks to LBC’s Nick Ferrari on the Breakfast show yesterday.

This comes after Sir Keir failed to rule out a series of tax rises last night as he squirmed during a Sky News special election debate last night over his previous support for Jeremy Corbyn in 2019.

He insisted he only backed his left-wing predecessor when he said he would be a “great prime minister” because he was “certain” the Labor Party was going to lose.

But he still emerged victorious in an early poll that deepened Rishi Sunak’s problems as the Labor leader appeared more trustworthy, likeable, in touch with ordinary people and as prime minister.

A panel of MailOnline readers echoed those thoughts, with most viewers believing the opposition leader beat the Prime Minister.

Yesterday Sunak remained defiant and insisted he had “absolutely” given up hope of winning the election amid a painful week for the prime minister in which he saw his approval rating fall below that of UK reform leader Nigel. Farage.

He added that he will continue to “fight hard until the last day of these elections” and reiterated his apologies for his “mistake” in abandoning the D-Day commemorations early.