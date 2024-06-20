Wild claims Justin Timberlake was on ‘Molly, poppers, coke’ and an HIV medication when he was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons, leaving social media users baffled.

False claims that Justin Timberlake had ‘Molly, poppers, coke’ and anti-HIV medication in his system when he was arrested in the Hamptons have gone viral on social media..

News broke on Tuesday that the 43-year-old former NSYNC member had been arrested for drunk driving in the exclusive Hamptons enclave of Sag Harbor.

Subsequently, a satirical account on X, formerly Twitter, misled many people into believing that the singer was taking a number of drugs at the time.

The account, called Poo Crave, cleverly uses a username and display image very similar to those of the popular online media source known as Pop Crave.

So when the satirical profile posted that Justin “had traces” of Molly, or ecstasy, in his system, many people mistakenly thought the news came from a legitimate source.

The same profile claimed he had poppers, which are chemicals people snort to get high, Truvada, a prescription drug used to treat and prevent HIV, and cocaine in his “bloodstream” after the DWI.

The tweet quickly spread across the web, garnering more than 25,000 retweets and 24 million views in a matter of hours.

“Justin Timberlake allegedly had traces of Molly, poppers, Truvada and coke in his bloodstream after his arrest for driving under the influence in New York,” the fake post said.

X has now issued a warning to readers in the tweet, saying that Poo Crave was a “satirical account”.

“Readers added context that they thought people might want to know,” it also said.

‘This is a satire (story). According to JT’s attorney, “the charge was a single count because he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.”

”Mister. Timberlake was also charged with two other citations, running a stop sign and failing to travel in the correct lane. There are no reports on blood tests.

In his bio, Poo Crave makes it clear that he is not to be taken seriously and that he enjoys creating “chaos” for “retweets.”

But that didn’t stop the post from exploiting and misleading many people.

‘The police absolutely would not have given him the Truvada test… What the fuck is this?’ responded one confused user.

Another asked, “Is there any recreational use for Truvada that Google doesn’t know about?”

‘How was the public able to access your toxicology report so quickly?’ someone else wondered.

‘Truvada? He is married. WTF, are you taking HIV prevention medications? reads a fourth tweet.

A fifth said: ‘I don’t even know what most of that stuff is! I’m glad everyone is okay.’

Police sources said TMZ that the Sexy Back singer was arrested shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

Police reportedly saw him run a stop sign and observed him cross the street.

The father of two failed a sobriety test and was handcuffed and arrested, according to a police report. At the police station he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

On Tuesday morning, police officers led Justin across the bridge from Sag Harbor Police Headquarters to the village Courthouse in exclusive footage obtained by DailyMail.com.

The musician appeared shocked as he looked forward and was handcuffed.

After a brief arraignment in which he was banned from driving for a year in New York, he was released without bail and left court wearing a baseball cap.

He was charged with a DWI charge, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

His next court appearance will be July 26. There have been no actual reports of drugs being in his system.

justin has admitted to using illicit substances on numerous occasions over the years.

In 2006, he confessed to having secretly “got drunk” and “do a fair amount of drugs,” and even said he believed he might one day be arrested for it.

“I’ve never been arrested… although that doesn’t mean they won’t,” the pop star revealed at the time.

“I’m like everyone else, I get completely drunk, I’ve done my fair share of drugs and I’ve been caught with my pants down. I just make sure there are no cameras around.

Then in 2013, he revealed at the SXSW Festival that he once attended the Coachella Music Festival while “freaking out.”

‘This is my first time here. “I’ve been to Coachella many times, under different substances,” he told Myspace at the event.

‘I’ve been to Coachella many times but I don’t remember much, I’ll leave it at that. (One year) I saw Weezer and he was standing in the middle of the field, going crazy.’

Additionally, in 2019, the pop star blamed excessive alcohol consumption after he was caught flirting with his co-star, Alisha Wainwright, despite being married to Jessica Biel.

He and Alisha were seen holding hands during a night out in New Orleans, and rumors immediately surfaced that he had cheated on his wife.

Justin later apologized for his ‘error in judgment’ but insisted nothing happened between them.

“A few weeks ago, I showed a strong error in judgment, but let me be clear: nothing happened between my co-star and I,” he insisted in a statement on Instagram.

“I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better.

‘This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not all.’