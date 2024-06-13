Wild Claim Jennifer Lopez Might ‘Get Back From Ben Affleck With Ex-Fiancé Alex Rodriguez’ After Split: Friends Say She Wants To Be ‘Strategic’ About ‘Imminent’ Divorce, But ‘Cheating Is No Longer A Deal Breaker’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are clearly out, with a divorce announcement “imminent” according to multiple sources. But when will the announcement come?

“She likes to leave the news on Fridays,” a J.Lo source tells DailyMail.com exclusively, adding that the singer tends to be “strategic” with her ads and may wait until she can combine them with news from Las Vegas . residence or other commercial relationship.

“She’s a very smart cookie,” the source said.

Meanwhile, some friends predict that J.Lo could make a sensational rebound with her ex-fiancé and Yankees star Alex Rodriguez (‘A-Rod’).

“He was always her best partner,” says a friend, despite reports that A-Rod’s alleged infidelity led to the collapse of their engagement in 2021. “I don’t think cheating is a deal-breaker for her. In In any case, I think he won’t announce the split until he has someone else lined up.

The friend added: ‘(A-Rod and J.Lo) were equals in terms of lifestyle, looks, grooming, private jets and everything else. They were great together; They were a good match. We wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together. It was a long-term relationship and their families became very close, they were integrated.”

A-Rod and Lopez began dating in 2017 after he saw her at a restaurant and touched her shoulder.

They were official on the red carpet at the Met Gala Ball in May. And when she proposed with a $4 million diamond ring in 2019, they received a handwritten note of congratulations from former US President Barack Obama.

They spent the Covid lockdowns together at A-Rod’s Miami mansion, but sensationally broke off their engagement in February 2021 after he was linked to reality star and model Madison LeCroy.

A-Rod is currently dating fitness guru Jaclyn Cordeiro.

These revelations come after I reported on Wednesday that my friends now fear that Affleck, who has been in and out of rehab, may be “drink again” and suffer “acute sadness” as his marriage falls apart.

An informant stated: ‘I heard he is drinking. He is full of demons, he is a really troublesome person.’

Affleck’s reps did not respond to requests for comment, but inside sources also revealed that J.Lo’s mother has now “turned against” Affleck, as has the 54-year-old singer’s manager, Benny Medina, of who is said to “openly dislike him.” .

After a quick marriage in Las Vegas after rekindling their decades-long romance in 2022, ‘Bennifer’s’ fairy tale quickly fell apart.

“The reasons why (the marriage) hasn’t worked out are many,” a source said, “but when you lose J.Lo’s family, you lose J.Lo.”

They are reportedly looking for a buyer for the $60 million, 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion they bought to live in with their children.

On Sunday, the couple spent four hours at the property, engrossed in a summit meeting.

Last month, Affleck moved into a $100,000-a-month rental in Brentwood. Shortly after, J.Lo canceled her entire summer tour in an apparent last-ditch attempt to save the marriage.

As I reported on Wednesday, a source said: ‘I understand he has abandoned the marriage… but she thinks with therapy they could get it done.’