Why this summer has been a real royal disaster…when heavy rain and strong winds rained down on the Trooping the Color parade

The contract between an Englishman and his country states that he must endure nine months of gray skies and drizzle, to be rewarded with three months of sumptuous summer.

And it’s a price worth paying.

Because flourishing England is like no other place on Earth: picnics in the park, village cricket in the countryside and dragonflies flying over the streams.

“Summer evening,” wrote the inimitable 19th-century novelist Henry James, “to me those have always been the two loveliest words in the English language.”

So who can blame the nation for feeling disappointed, upset or just a little miffed at the non-appearance of that wonderful season this year?

Because even though we’re already in mid-June (the first month of our meteorological summer), the mercury has stubbornly refused to rise much above 10 degrees.

From Scarborough to Southend-on-Sea, Brits should already be enjoying the beaches in sandals and swimsuits. Instead, we are wrapped in wool sweaters with cotton scarves and gloves.

Admittedly, it wasn’t enough to dampen the weekend’s enthusiasm for the Princess of Wales’s first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis. But the weather at Trooping The Color in London was shocking.

Watching from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Kate will have faced a sea of ​​umbrellas and squalls as the crowds below battled bone-chilling gusts and heavy downpours.

Those royal fans won’t have been the only ones raising their arms and shouting: Where’s our summer? “The heat goes off in April and shouldn’t come back on until October,” an elderly neighbor told me. ‘But I can barely feel my toes!’ Another lamented that he still sleeps on flannel sheets.

The spring was a failure. In April alone, 111.4 mm of rain was recorded, compared to a monthly average of 71.9 mm. And although June has been a little drier, it is still dying.

Many now fear that the summer of 2024 could be a total loss. LBC radio claimed we were prepared for “50 days of rain” during what could be the wettest summer since 1912, when there were 55 days of rain. The contrast with last year could not be greater. This time, 12 months ago, Britain was in the middle of a heatwave. On June 11, 2023, London was bathed in 32-degree heat. And for fifteen pleasant days, temperatures did not drop below 25 degrees. It was also remarkably dry: Manston in Kent went 33 straight days without rain.

So, since we all refrained from using our hoses, fearing that a spying neighbor would report us to the water authorities (who despite their dictates about saving water continued to illegally pump sewage into our rivers), no one could have I imagined June 2024 would be so desperate.

More than 130 ground frosts occurred in mid-June, while last year there were only 143 during the entire month.

“It’s been a cold start to the summer,” admitted Met Office senior meteorologist Tom Morgan, who added, despite Saturday’s rain: “The last few weeks have been dry, but certainly cold.” Meanwhile, Dr Rob Thompson, a meteorologist at the University of Reading, told the Mail that the first ten days of June were the coldest recorded at his institution’s observatory in a decade, largely because nighttime temperatures Colder conditions lowered the 24-hour average. Additionally, the first third of the month was 1.9 degrees colder than the average for the same period since 1991.

King Charles waves to the crowd at the parade, which marks the Princess of Wales’s first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis.

More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians parade in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare.

Morgan said there are two reasons why temperatures have dropped slightly this month: the position of the jet stream and arctic winds.

The jet stream is the name given to the 100 mph winds that blow from west to east about six miles over the Atlantic Ocean and greatly influence the weather we experience across Europe. It usually flows in a relatively straight line. However, it is prone to warping, like the meanders of a river or, as Tom Morgan suggests, like a slithering snake, creating peaks and valleys. Its current form is substantially altered, sending icy Arctic winds from Greenland towards Britain. This explains the cooler weather over the past two weeks.

And yet, Morgan said there’s nothing out of the ordinary with this year’s summer weather. “The problem is that in recent years people have become accustomed to unusually warm weather in June,” she explained. “So the public perceives this year as worse than usual, when in reality it’s pretty normal.”

Dr. Rob Thompson agrees, adding, “Ultimately, people are getting used to climate change.”

As for ground frosts in June, it turns out that a staggering 600 were recorded in the summer of 2015. And as for those predictions of 50 days of rain, Dr. Thompson acknowledged that it’s foolish to predict the weather with any type of certainty more than a week in advance. But the good news is that he expects warmer weather to arrive this week.

Meanwhile, weather website Ventusky is announcing temperatures close to 30C in southern England at the end of the month. And Exacta Weather forecaster James Madden went further, warning of an “exceptionally hot July, with the high possibility of some sort of mega or super heat wave.”

Parts of Europe are experiencing their own heatwave, with central and southern Greece reaching 40°C, twice prompting the early closure of the Acropolis in Athens to prevent a potential crowd heatstroke catastrophe. of tourists. Similar cooking temperatures have occurred in Türkiye and Cyprus.

Whatever happens here this summer, it is highly unlikely that there will be a repeat of 1816 and the so-called “summer that never was.” The eruption of Mount Tambora in Indonesia the previous year had spewed high-altitude ash into the atmosphere, which settled in large clouds across the northern hemisphere. Harvests failed and thousands of people were plunged into food poverty. July 1816 remains the coldest on record and the entire summer was a waste.

This week’s warmer weather will be a huge relief for today’s British farmers, for whom cold, wet weather can too often spell disaster and lead to financial ruin. As does our hospitality and entertainment industry, which continues to dust off the financial strain of the pandemic. Events such as Wimbledon, Glastonbury and the domestic cricket season are all a huge boost to British morale and the national economy.

It is important to remember that although the British weather is always unpredictable, the trend over the years is that it is getting warmer. In fact, May 2024 was actually the hottest in the UK since records began in 1884, beating the previous record of May 2018 by one degree.

In other words, it won’t be long for Britain. So put the rosé on ice, pack your beach bag and umbrella, and take on the factor 50. British summer is just around the corner.