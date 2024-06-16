Why Tapes of Marilyn Monroe’s Therapy Sessions Could Prove Her Death ‘Definitely Not a Suicide’

A new book raises new questions about Marilyn Monroe’s death and whether or not it was a suicide.

In ‘Don’t ask: The Kennedys and the women they destroyed’author and DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Marilyn’s final days.

The book, which is published exclusively in the Mail, tells how, after Marilyn died at age 36 in August 1962, former Los Angeles County deputy prosecutor John Miner spoke at length with Marilyn’s psychoanalyst, the Dr. Ralph Greenson.

A new book raises new questions about Marilyn Monroe’s death and whether or not it was a suicide.

Author and DailyMail.com columnist Maureen Callahan delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Marilyn’s final days.

Dr. Greenson spoke with Miner “at length” and let him listen to “a 40-minute tape of (Marilyn) sharing her plans for the immediate future,” Callahan writes.

“As a result of what Dr. Greenson told me,” Miner is reported to have said, “and what I heard on the recordings, I think I can say definitively that it was not a suicide.”

Marilyn’s body was discovered by her housekeeper in the early morning of August 5, 1962.

“She was face down on her bed, naked, with her phone still in her hand,” Callahan writes.

When the FBI arrived at his home, they were ordered to delete “certain telephone records.”

The records were later recovered in the 1980s, Callahan writes, and “the records showed that she had called Bobby (Kennedy)’s workplace eight times between June 25 and June 30.” Her last call lasted eight minutes.

The content of these calls is unknown, but “reports suggest that she had had an abortion on July 20 and that the baby may have been Bobby’s,” Callahan writes.

Marilyn had simultaneous affairs with Bobby and his brother JFK.

Before her famous ‘Happy Birthday’ performance for JFK at Madison Square Garden on May 19, 1962, Marilyn had sex with Bobby in her backstage dressing room.