Legendary German efficiency maintains that the country’s public transport operates with a precision that is sure to make any Briton envious.

But ask a football fan at Euro 24 and they’ll probably tell you it’s nothing more than a myth.

The Football Supporters Association (FSA) said it was “dismayed” by “dangerous overcrowding” on the public transport system which left thousands of people waiting on packed station platforms more than three hours after the final whistle.

The FSA said it was “extremely disappointed to see” that transport arrangements that had been promised to take fans back to Gelsenkirchen station “failed to materialise”, leaving fans stranded, which was “simply ridiculous.” ” in an important tournament.

It came as thirsty England fans drank two months’ worth of beer over a weekend in a restaurant in Gelsenkirchen.

Fans attending England’s opening match drank more than 60 kegs (5,281 pints) of beer at GE Piazza, an Italian bar and restaurant that became a focal point for fans in the city.