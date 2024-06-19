Why Denmark are motivated by an incident that no England fan remembers in tomorrow’s Euro clash: interview with PETER SCHMEICHEL

Three years after the Covid-affected pan-continental Euro 2020, the memory lives on in England’s agonizing penalty shootout defeat to Italy in the final.

That is the legacy of the tournament on these shores. Ask a Denmark fan what he remembers from the latter stages of the competition and you’ll get a very different story.

“That was a difficult moment,” Danish and Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel told Mail Sport, remembering England’s controversial semi-final winner.

“Especially when we saw the VAR images and it was clear that there was no contact.”

That exciting night at Wembley swung in favor of the hosts when referee Danny Makkelie awarded a penalty, after deeming Joakim Maehle’s contact on Raheem Sterling enough to trigger a foul.

England received a controversial penalty in extra time of the Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark

Harry Kane scored the winning goal after his attempt from 12 yards was initially saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

Peter Schmeichel (left), pictured alongside goalkeeping icon David Seaman, believes Denmark has the chance to go far in this summer’s competition.

In fact, replays showed that a touch, if any, was minimal. And to make matters worse, Kasper Schmeichel, Peter’s son, saved Harry Kane’s shot in the 104th minute, only for the forward to tap in the rebound.

“That’s what football is.” said Schmeichel, who spoke to Mail Sport while promoting Frank’s Redhot sauce. ‘It’s hard. Decisions go against you, decisions go with you. Sometimes you benefit, sometimes you don’t and that’s it.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time since that meeting, and each is coming off uninspiring performances in their first matches of the tournament.

Gareth Southgate’s team at least managed a 1-0 victory, which saw them rise to the top of an increasingly competitive Group C.

Earlier in the day, more than 450 kilometers away, Kasper Hjulmand watched as his team stuttered and stumbled before finally holding out for a draw against Slovenia, when defeat would have been the just reward for their performance.

It will be abundantly clear to the Danes that a similar performance against England could make their campaign resemble their disappointing World Cup in Qatar, where they finished bottom of a group including France, Australia and Tunisia, not the valiant run at the Euros. 18 months earlier than many had predicted. .

As tempting as it may be to assume that the Danish camp has been thirsting for revenge or that Hjulmand has plastered photographs of Sterling’s fall at Wembley on every wall, Schmeichel alleges the opposite.

In his opinion, a match against the Three Lions is quite important. Especially given the situation Denmark finds itself in now.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand prepares his team for the clash against England in Frankfurt

His team struggled in their first Euro 2024 match against Slovenia, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Christian Eriksen had a leading role and scored a magnificent goal that gave the Danes the lead in the first half.

“I have no doubt that revenge will never come up as a word when the team is preparing for the game.” said Schmeichel, who improbably lifted the Henri Delaunay trophy with Denmark in 1992.

“Any time in football history when you play against England is a special game. It doesn’t matter how good or bad England is. It is a great match and from the beginning you have to play at your best level to be able to compete.

“As a coach or a player, you don’t want to bring into the equation all these external things that have nothing to do with now.”

One positive aspect of Denmark’s first match was the performance of Christian Eriksen. Nearly three years to the day he suffered cardiac arrest and shockingly collapsed on the field against Finland, his starring role against Slovenia was particularly poignant.

The 32-year-old is one of the Danish starters who will be very familiar to Premier League viewers.

His United colleague Rasmus Hojlund leads the line, while Pierre Emerick Hojbjerg, Jannik Vestergaard, Andreas Christensen, Joachim Andersen and Kasper Schmeichel have all enjoyed success in the English top flight.

At Stuttgart, the former Tottenham star played with an swagger and dominance that belied his form with the Red Devils. Hummel has stripes on his shoulders and Eriksen is a man reborn.

Schmeichel believes that the midfielder has a mission to truly impose his authority in this tournament and is convinced that the “traumatic” event at the Parken Stadium will not affect Eriksen or his teammates this time.

England currently sit top of the group after claiming a 1-0 win over Serbia last Sunday.

“You can see how happy he is and how much he enjoys being on this team,” Schmeichel added. “I am convinced that there is going to be a really strong Eurocup.

“He himself is talking about that, about how many times his euros have been and then they haven’t been. He is a very important player for us.”

With England leading the group with three points, Denmark will need to force the issue in Frankfurt.

One would imagine that Southgate would love to extend England’s clean sheet streak in the group stage, and the four points that would virtually secure them a place in the tie, if he were offered a goalless draw before the match.

That makes the clash potentially decisive for the Danish coach and his team. Several starters are on the wrong side of 30, while their young stars still need time to mature.

Furthermore, Hjulmand has come under fire in recent months, most intensely after deciding to snub Celtic’s Matt O’Riley from his Euro squad, despite the 23-year-old’s impressive season at Parkhead.

Defeat against England would leave Denmark needing a win in their final Group C match to have a chance of advancing.

Schmeichel, however, remains confident in Denmark and its ability to go far this summer. Pressed by his prediction, he backed his nation to prevail by two unanswered goals.

‘We have really good, strong players and we have some young players coming through,’ he added. ‘We are very positive, Denmark has been waiting for this Euro Cup for so long that I can’t remember it.’