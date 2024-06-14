Why, as a private school child, am I so terrified of being forced to go to public school?

Until a few days ago, I had not considered that life in an integral state would be other than a broader version of what I am used to in my private school.

However, now, when looking at the largest classroom, minimum sports facilities and the possible threat of violence against me by other students, I feel full of anxiety.

When Mom and Dad told me for the first time a few months ago that due to dad’s work as a financial one, we would move from the Peak District to Kent, they warned me that – although the last decade have spent saving carefully and making sacrifices to give me the best education possible; With increasingly high registration and competition for school places, they may not be able to guarantee a place in another private school.

At that point I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to transfer to a nice high school in a nice area.’

Until now, my brother and I (he is 16 and I am 14) have always attended a private school. I have been told that annual fees ascend more than £ 30,000 a year for both of them, and as a family we have had to do without things like vacations abroad or a large house to be able to manage this.

But this week, when they sat down before the move, my parents explained to me that, given the probability that a newly chosen labor government imposes VAT on school registrations, they cannot afford to risk being enrolled in another private school in another private school .

To make matters worse, I was warned that the best public schools are so oversubscribed and so hotly contested that I may not end up in a school environment with kids who enjoy school and want to work hard to pass their exams like I do.

Mom, who works in marketing, explained some of the harsh realities of the state system, based on the experiences of her friends’ children, who currently attend public schools, and these are in “good” areas.

That’s when I started to panic. If I don’t get into a primary school in Kent (I’ll have to take an entrance test at each one I apply for), I’ll most likely end up in one of the few state secondary schools with places available. Probably in a “tougher” area that I am used to and maybe even on a distance train trip.

I’m starting to realize that I might be sitting next to students who don’t care about getting good grades, who sneer when I raise my hand to ask or answer questions, and in the worst case scenario, who may even carry a knife or drugs. with their school jackets. (I Googled this the other day and statistically, school violence is more likely to occur in a state setting than in a private setting, according to a 2020 study by York University.)

The private system is all I’ve ever known. At three years old, I started at a private nursery before moving on to reception at a local prep school when I was five, followed by private secondary school in Derbyshire, where I have been since I was 11.

My parents wanted me to stay there until I finished high school. Class sizes are limited to 24 students, although in some lessons, such as art, there are only 12 children.

There are about 75 students in my year 10 and 600 between 11 and 18 years throughout the school. It is difficult to imagine what it will be like to attend a school with up to 2,000 students and 35 children per class. Mom and dad have prepared me so that I can stand out as the “posh boy”, although I don’t consider myself posh at all.

Crimes with a knife, fights, harassment and intimidation are more common in public schools. They could be gangs, not just individuals, who are more cunning and potentially more violent than the children I have met.

They might consider me a target for theft, because they will consider me “able to afford it.”

As Mom says, everyone loves the downfall of someone who considers themselves financially well off. It is a perception that irritates me and is not true. Of course, there are families with children at my private school for whom the proposal to add VAT will make no difference. But there are many more students whose parents, like mine, make enormous sacrifices for their children to attend a private education.

We haven’t gone on vacation abroad for years because the “excess” money is swallowed up by mine and my brother’s school fees.

In September he will go to a mainstream college to do a BTEC in theater studies. If I could continue in sixth grade in a private school, the rates would have increased by several thousand pounds per year, even without 20 percent of VAT added.

Our last holiday was a week on the North Yorkshire coast paid for by my grandmother. We are grateful for a vacation and know that many cannot afford it. My parents don’t drive new cars and are afraid that any problem in the house, like the boiler, will mean an expensive repair.

Having been quite relaxed before the perspective of changing from private education to public, my mind is now full of ‘what would happen if’. What happens if I feel ashamed to the point of submitting and stop asking questions in class? What happens if teachers don’t have time to talk to me one by one?

Will my private school friends look down on me for going to public school? How will my aspirations to be an investment banker be perceived? Will other teenagers press me to try drugs or vapeen to be accepted?

Worst of all is that people will dislike me a lot because I come from a private school, becoming blank of verbal or physical attacks? I’d like to think I’ll keep my head down if I end up at a school like that. But then I worry if that will be possible with thousands of students.

Thanks to the small number of students at my current school, any skirmishes are quickly resolved thanks to the constant presence of teachers, prefects, and other students who intervene voluntarily.

I don’t want this to be misinterpreted as saying that everyone in public schools is a bully or not interested in education, because that is far from true.

There are many kids who thrive in public school, including my six cousins, half of whom are already in college, while the rest will go in September.

However, that has not prevented them from commenting how lucky I am to be in a private school. I think most of all they envy the incredible sporting facilities, which include rugby and cricket pitches, tennis courts and a climbing centre.

We play weekly sports matches against other schools and there are options to do more drama and arts outside the curriculum, as well as lunchtime clubs including bouldering at Peaks, laser cutting, 3D engraving and printing, golf, Pilates and coaching with weights.

Meanwhile, recent school sports tours have included playing cricket in the United Arab Emirates, soccer in Spain, hockey in the Netherlands and rugby in Canada.

Pupils sit on committees to help create policies for the school on issues such as diversity and the environment, and there are music, Mandarin and debating societies; some students are even invited to debate in the European Youth Parliament. All students must subscribe to at least three extracurricular clubs.

I know I’m not the only one who has to move to a public school, but that hasn’t stopped me from having sleepless nights because of it.

The proposal to add VAT to school rates would affect many children like me, who are extremely happy, are settled and have good support in private education, leaving them in the face of concerns of an uncertain educational future.

The additional cost will potentially harm the wrong people: families that make great sacrifices to pay a private school.

I can’t deny that I would be much happier if I could stay in private education until I finished my A-levels. While we hope my destiny is decided, I appreciate having gained confidence thanks to my decade in private education, a feature that could go against me in a public school, but I hope you also allow me to face the situation. in the face of any adversity.

