WHSmith recalls product amid E. coli fears, and customers can get full refund on food item after sandwiches from Asda, Boots, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Co-op, Tesco, OneStop and Aldi were recalled from the shelves.

WHSmith has recalled a product as a “precautionary measure” due to possible E. coli contamination.

Food Maker THIS! has issued a recall notice to customers for its vegan chicken and bacon wrap, according to the Food Standards Agency.

The agency said anyone who purchased the product at WHSmith at any time up to and including Tuesday, June 18, should return it to the store for a full refund.

Customers have been urged not to eat the product.

This comes just days after manufacturers Greencore Group and Samworth Brothers Manton Wood recalled a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets.

Chart showing the complete list of recalled foods. At least 40 different types of supermarket sandwiches, wraps and salads have been removed from shelves, as the watchdog warns that they should not be eaten if they have already been purchased.

THIS! The vegan chicken and bacon wrap has been recalled as a ‘precautionary measure’ due to possible E. coli contamination (pictured)

The recall was issued due to a possible link to an E. coli outbreak that sent some people across the UK to the hospital.

E. coli is a diverse group of normally harmless bacteria that live in the intestines of humans and animals.

The insect, which can kill, often causes fever, nausea and diarrhea. Its symptoms usually disappear naturally within a few days.

The products recalled by Greencore include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op and retail pharmacy chain Boots.

Samworth Brothers Manton Wood is recalling several sandwiches and wraps from Tesco and One Stop.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: “Sandwich manufacturers are taking precautionary action to recall a number of sandwiches and salads in response to the findings of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) investigations and Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E. coli (Stec).’

Greencore Group said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure, we have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk.”

“Greencore adheres to the highest food safety standards and we are working closely with the Food Standards Agency and our suppliers to better understand the possible source of any potential problems.”

A spokesman for Samworth Brothers Manton Wood said: “The Food Standards Agency has informed the supplier of a salad ingredient we use in a small number of products that it should be recalled and taken off the market.”

‘Meanwhile, research is being carried out on the food chain, from which no conclusion has yet been reached.

THIS! The vegan chicken and bacon wrap is only sold at WHSmith; Customers have been urged not to consume it and return it for a full refund (file image)

Greencore Group and Samworth Brothers Manton Wood have recalled a range of sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets.

‘A small number of sandwich and wrap lines manufactured at our Manton Wood plant are being recalled as a precautionary measure to ensure a high level of consumer health protection.

“No other Manton Wood products are affected.”

As of June 11, the number of cases associated with the Stec outbreak is 211, an increase of 98 since a previous UKHSA update on June 6.

Based on information from 160 cases to date, 42 percent were admitted to the hospital.

Trish Mannes, Incident Manager at UKHSA, said: “We would like to thank all the cases who have provided us with information which has enabled us, through epidemiological analysis of questionnaire data and food tracing investigations, to reduce the possible food product related to this outbreak.’

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection policy at Which? She said the outbreak shows that “we can never afford to be complacent about our food safety and standards.”

‘With so many people so seriously affected, it is right that products are withdrawn as a preventative measure. Supermarkets and the FSA must do everything they can to make people aware of potentially affected products and ensure they do not eat them.

“The FSA and the UK Health Security Agency must get to the bottom of how this widespread outbreak has come about and take all necessary steps to prevent more people from becoming ill.”

The products recalled by Greencore include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op and retail pharmacy chain Boots (stock).

Earlier this month, the agency confirmed that at least 37 people had been admitted to hospital following the E. coli outbreak, which was believed to be food-related.

Whole genome sequencing of samples showed that most of the 113 cases reported in the UK between May 25 and June 4 were part of a single outbreak.

At the time, the agency said it believed the outbreak, which primarily affected young adults, was linked to one or several foods distributed nationally.

Some 147 cases have been confirmed in England, 27 in Wales, 35 in Scotland and two in Northern Ireland, who are believed to have fallen ill in England.

People infected with Stec can suffer from diarrhea and about 50% of cases have bloody diarrhea.

Other symptoms include stomach cramps and fever. Symptoms can last up to two weeks in uncomplicated cases.

Some patients, mainly children, may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, which is a serious, life-threatening condition that causes kidney failure.

A small proportion of adults may develop a similar condition called thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP).

Whitby added: “This is a complex investigation and we have worked quickly with the relevant businesses and local authorities concerned to narrow down the wide range of foods consumed to a small number of salad leaf products which have been used in sandwiches and wraps. .

‘After a thorough analysis of the food chain, these products are removed from the market as a precautionary measure.

Samworth Brothers Manton Wood is recalling several sandwiches and wraps from Tesco and One Stop (file image)

‘The FSA is here to make sure food is safe. “If there are products on the market that are not, we will not hesitate to take action to eliminate them.”

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, said: “Food safety is a top priority for our members and those selling or preparing food are well aware of food safety measures.”

‘Following investigations by regulators FSA and UKHSA, several manufacturers in the supply chain are taking precautionary measures and issuing a recall notice for a small number of products.

“Affected retailers are taking swift action to remove these products from sale and are working closely with the Food Standards Agency to take any additional steps necessary to minimize the risk to their customers.”