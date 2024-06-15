Who’s who on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (and the key people missing) as King Charles makes a subtle change to the line-up in a sweet gesture towards Kate Middleton, and Lady Louise Windsor makes a surprise appearance

The Royal Family were out in full force today as they watched the Monarch’s annual birthday parade, heading to Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony to watch the Trooping the Color aerial parade.

Every year, thousands of well-wishers gather to catch a glimpse of the King’s family.

However, the last two years have seen quite a few balconies at Trooping the Colour.

In 2023, only 14 members of the Royal Family came to this historic site to celebrate the King’s birthday celebrations.

This year, the balcony wasn’t much fuller, with 15 members of The Firm watching the flight from the balcony.

There were a few people missing and a surprise addition to this year’s lineup.

Happy birthday, Your Majesty! Charles greets the thousands gathered

While many of the faces remained the same as last year, there was one significant difference.

Last year, Prince William was with his father. However, this year, the monarch chose to be with her daughter-in-law Kate.

King Charles is believed to have made this touching gesture in recognition of the cancer battle he and Kate are fighting.

Meanwhile, the line-up was missing 16-year-old James, the Earl of Wessex, whose absence could be linked to the exam season.

However, her sister Lady Louise, who was not present at the event last year, did attend Trooping the Color today, in a move that surprised some royal watchers.

Another absent face was that of Princess Alexandra, 87, cousin of the late queen, who also missed the event last year.

And, as expected, Prince Andrew didn’t make the cut either. The disgraced royal, who stepped back from her top royal duties amid the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, has not been seen on the Trooping the Color balcony since 2019.

Here, FEMAIL talks about who made the cut for Buckingham Palace’s balcony…

WALES: Prince George waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, accompanied by his father, Prince William, his brother, Prince Louis, his mother, the Princess of Wales, and his sister, Princess Charlotte.

1. Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester: The Duke is the youngest grandson of King George V and Queen Mary and the late Queen’s paternal cousin. He performs duties on behalf of the royal family and is patron of many societies.

2. Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester: The Dutch-born duchess married Prince Richard in 1972 and is an active, full-time member of the Royal Family. She shares three children with the duke, none of whom perform official duties.

3. Prince George: Eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales and second in line to the throne, George was also photographed with his family on the balcony.

4. Prince of Wales: Prince William, heir to the throne, participated in the procession on horseback while his wife and children traveled in a carriage.

5. Prince Louis: Often known as the “cheeky” royal due to his mischievous antics, Louis was on the balcony today alongside his mother, father and siblings. At times, he seemed rather unimpressed.

6. Princess Charlotte: The princess was also photographed alongside Louis and King Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

7. Princess of Wales: Kate, 42, who has been receiving chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer since February, traveled in a carriage with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession through London.

The future queen was the picture of elegance and grace as she donned a structured white sheath dress that featured a bow along the neckline. The designer is believed to be Jenny Packham, many of whose creations Kate has worn before.

This year marked King Charles’ second Trooping the Color as monarch (seen with his wife Queen Camilla)

8. King Charles: Last year, the king became the first monarch in more than 30 years to participate in the Color on Horseback.

It was the first time a reigning monarch had ridden the Color since Queen Elizabeth’s Burmese horse carried her during the 1986 ceremony.

However, this year he took a carriage and reportedly avoided traveling on doctors’ orders, due to his cancer diagnosis.

9. Queen Camilla: The Queen, wearing a pale green silk crepe dress and coat by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy, seemed delighted to be at her husband’s side during the big event.

10. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: Sophie, 59, looked stunning in yellow today as she rode in a carriage with her daughter Lady Louise to Horse Guards Parade.

11. Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh: As he did last year, Prince Edward rode during the ceremony today, in his role as Colonel of the 1st Battalion of the London Guards.

This marked a change from 2022, when he took a carriage with his wife Sophie.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor and the Princess Royal, today on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

12. Lady Louise Windsor: Louise, a 20-year-old student studying at St Andrews, missed last year’s Trooping the Colour.

This year he traveled to the event in a carriage he shared with his mother Sophie.

13. Princess Anne: The king’s sister, who is often considered the “hardest working royal,” looked relaxed as she celebrated the annual event with her family. Anne rode a horse alongside Prince William and Prince Edward.

14. Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence: Princess Anne’s husband shared a carriage with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester today, while his wife rode a horse.

15. Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: The 88-year-old was present on the balcony alongside the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.