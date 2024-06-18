Who will stop the thugs with nuclear warheads who are taking us closer to Armageddon? Why I get a terrible feeling when Putin meets Kim Jong Un, writes MARK ALMOND

Tonight, when two of the most deeply sinister figures on the world stage are about to meet to proclaim their friendship and mutual cooperation, it’s hard not to feel a sense of foreboding.

The old world of “detente,” the carefully managed balance of powers that has kept us safe for most of our lives, seems like a distant memory.

The immediate reason for Vladimir Putin’s visit to North Korea is quite clear: the Russian president is grateful for the weapons supplied by his fellow autocrat, Kim Jong Un.

North Korean missiles have already played a major role in Russia’s continuing, bloody invasion of Ukraine, and Putin presumably wants more.

Putin lands in North Korea today on his first trip to the isolated nation in 24 years.

But the images of the two dictators shaking hands also show how dangerously fragmented the world has become, a point that Russia and North Korea, both armed with nuclear weapons, will be happy to remind.

Putin’s invasion turned Russia into an international bandit. He has now decided to associate himself with other global outcasts, with apparent impunity.

By aligning himself with countries like North Korea and Iran, Putin is making Russia the captain of a team of rogue regimes. President Kim and Iran’s ayatollahs pose a terrorist and missile threat to the West, while supplying munitions and drones for Putin’s war.

In exchange, Russia offers sophisticated nuclear and missile technologies to North Korea.

China, meanwhile, prefers to watch and wait. Because as the West becomes increasingly distracted in its attempts to negotiate with Russia and its criminal gang, Beijing is arming itself on a terrifying scale.

President Xi Jinping has undertaken a massive development of China’s nuclear potential.

China could also be putting its weapons on “high operational alert” for the first time.

President Xi Jinping has undertaken a huge development of its nuclear potential, including 240 new intercontinental missiles with multiple warheads, shorter-range anti-ship “carrier destroyers”, new missiles and a vast network of tunnels and bunkers that conceal their location.

China could also be putting its nuclear weapons on “high operational alert” for the first time, according to a report from the respected Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

During the 40 years that followed the remarkable economic reforms of the late 1970s, China’s Communist Party leaders were careful to stay away from international crises. The architect of the country’s economic success, the late President Deng Xiaoping, warned his successors that China should “rise without attracting attention.”

Today we are in a different world. President Xi, China’s dominant leader since 2012, no longer wants to hide his growing power. He wants to flaunt it and intimidate his neighbors, especially by exposing America’s uncertainty about how to respond.

Today, Western politicians have begun to say that the West is entering a new Cold War. And they remember the confrontation with the Communist Soviet Union in the 1980s over how to deal with China now.

But they need to look even further back. We are entering a new era of “missile crisis” and we need to learn the lessons of the past.

Only those now over 70 have clear memories of the 1962 Cuban missile crisis.

And even American presidential contenders Joe Biden, 81, and Donald Trump, 78, are too young to remember how close the West came to war with the Soviet Union over Stalin’s blockade of West Berlin in 1948-49.

But today we face returning to a nightmare scenario: thugs with nuclear warheads demanding their own way around the world. Forgetting is not a luxury we can afford.

It was only extraordinary Western political skill that brought the world to safety in the coldest years of the Cold War. But finding successors to people like Harry Truman or John F. Kennedy, former American presidents and leaders of the West, will not be an easy task.

Expect President Xi to use foreign crises to drum up support for his regime, writes Marc Almond

Today’s European leaders came to political maturity amid 30 years of Western rule and as Soviet communism unraveled. Decades of success have hindered our understanding of how to deal with a powerful, secretive and possibly unstable rival like China. How to manage the risks involved.

In the years after 1945, Western leaders improvised a brilliant strategy to contain the threat of Stalin’s communism from spreading without allowing the world to fall to the brink of a Third World War.

Our current politicians, our diplomats and strategists have no relevant experience or knowledge, but the situation they face is even more profoundly complex than the one Kennedy faced.

We must deal with not one but a multiplicity of powers, some of them armed with nuclear weapons. And they increasingly act in concert.

When China boycotted the Ukraine peace conference in Switzerland over the weekend, the message was clear: even international problems half a world away cannot be resolved without China’s approval.

And the latter, who enjoys seeing the West run out of cash and weapons, does not want the Ukrainian war to end soon.

Critics in the West say Washington is waging a proxy war against Russia by backing Ukraine, but what they miss is that China is largely using Russia to wage war against us.

And China is not the “paper tiger” of the past.

Despite a domestic economic slowdown, China remains a far more formidable rival to the West than Stalin’s Soviet Union, let alone the unpleasant result of remaining under Putin.

Vladimir Putin (right) and Kim Jong Un previously met in Russia last September.

Meanwhile, the West is deeply entangled with its economy in a way it never was with the Soviet Union.

Covid laid bare the extent of our dependence on China for a huge range of medical supplies and much more. Now we are trying – somehow – to eliminate or minimize a bewildering array of Chinese components, including those crucial to the Internet, mobile phones, electric car batteries, and solar panels.

This attempt at resilience will only increase the country’s growing volatility. His domestic economy is already slowing, so President Xi is expected to use external crises to drum up support for his regime. Maintaining control at home requires China to be strong abroad. Weapons manufacturing provides employment and strength to prevail abroad.

Who can doubt the magnitude of the task presented by Beijing’s brutal and secretive regime? However, can anyone be sure that there will be a firm hand at the helm of the White House six months from now, whether the weak Biden or the unpredictable Trump prevails?

When the Cuban missile crisis finally ended in October 1962, Kennedy concluded that “we were lucky.” Despite his important role, he understood the enormous role that pure chance played in saving the world from Armageddon.

It’s hard to believe that today we will be so lucky.