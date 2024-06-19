Who should YOU vote for? Manifesto by manifesto, interactive guide to what the Conservatives, Labor and Reformers commit to doing on immigration and the NHS if they win the 4th of July election.

All major political parties field candidates in Britain for the general election. Choice Now they have published their manifestos.

The reformists were the last to publish their set of promises, and the leader Nigel Farage calling it a “contract” because he says the public has lost faith in the term “manifesto.”

In Reform’s 28-page document, Farage pledged to cut £50bn from public spending, abandon the European Court of Human Rights and stop all “non-essential” migration to the UK.

LabourThe 131-page manifesto pledged to address National Health Service waiting lists, reduce the national debt, eliminate asylum backlogs and establish ‘Great British Energy’ to produce green energy.

Mister Keir StarmerThe party has explicitly ruled out increasing income tax, Social Security and VAT and insisted that corporate rates would be capped at 25 percent. They will also collect £7bn from VAT on private school fees and abolish non-doms.

He conservativesMeanwhile, they have pledged to prevent ships from crossing the english channel deporting immigrants to Rwanda at a “regular pace” every month from July and introduce a new National Service for 18-year-olds.

Rishi Sunak’s party has also promised to increase defense spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP and seek to reverse the expansion of ULEZ.

Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats promised to get tough on sewage leaks from water companies and put mental health professionals in schools.

And the Greens have promised an investment of £40bn a year to turn around the UK economy during the next parliament, scrapping tuition fees and introducing a one per cent wealth tax on the assets of those with more than £10m, and two per cent on those with over £1bn.

