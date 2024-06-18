Who is Rosie, Joe Wicks’ wife? Meet the glamorous model and former Page 3 girl as the couple welcomes their fourth child

Joe Wicks and his wife Rosie welcomed their fourth child on Monday and revealed they had a new baby.

The Body Coach star, 38, and his loving wife, 33, announced the happy news on Instagram along with some beautiful photos of the newborn.

The couple, who are also parents to daughters Indie, six, Leni, two, and son Marley, five, were absolutely delighted to welcome another addition to their family.

Joe wrote in the joint post: “Today at 9.30am we welcomed our fourth baby into the world. A little boy weighing 7 pounds, 13 ounces.

‘Rosie gave birth at home. The NHS midwives at St Peter’s Hospital were amazing. Rosie and the baby are fine and getting some rest.

Joe and Rosie have been together since 2016, and the fitness star revealed he had fallen in love with her before they even met.

Rosie is a glamor model and former Page 3 girl, who began modeling at the age of 17 after joining Samantha Bond Management.

The couple’s relationship was discovered after the pair shared a series of identical vacation photos on Richard Branson’s Necker Island.

Joe revealed that they had first met at a rave he had planned for the sole reason of meeting her.

He explained that he had fallen madly in love with Rosie after seeing her on the cover of boys’ magazines, calling her the “girl of his dreams.”

He told The Sun: ‘Obviously I bought newspapers and I used to work on a building site. So I had watched her for seven or eight years in The Sun, Nuts and Zoo. I always thought she was so sexy. Literally the girl of my dreams.

“So when my friend was DJing at this rave and I knew she was going to be there, I really wanted to meet her… I just hoped she was a good person too.”

Joe said that upon meeting he realized that Rosie was “just as beautiful in person” and their romance quickly blossomed.

He explained: “First we formed a close friendship, then we became boyfriend and girlfriend, and from there we quickly went crazy.” He was madly in love with her and I couldn’t separate myself from her.

‘It was the perfect moment. I started to have some success; In fact, I met her the day before my first book came out, so she’s been with me from the beginning.

“I was 30, she wanted someone who was committed and I knew from the beginning that I wanted to spend my life with her. Some people play games, but I can’t do that. We were both very honest about how we felt and that meant “That we weren’t kidding each other.”

The couple announced their engagement in November 2018, four months after welcoming their first child, Indie.

They then tied the knot on June 29, 2019, less than a year after getting engaged, in a stunning country ceremony.

They were joined by their closest family and friends, including some famous faces such as Manchester United footballer Chris Smalling.

The couple also hosted a lavish carnival-themed reception featuring a Ferris wheel and carousel, as well as food trucks, a gin bar and a Prosecco bike.

Joe took to his Instagram to share a sweet post about their big day, gushing, “It’s true when people say your wedding day goes by in a flash.” “We had the best day ever with our closest friends and family.”

Joe and Rosie welcomed Marley and Leni, before announcing they were expecting another child in January, when Rosie was already 20 weeks pregnant.

‘The place was perfect, we were blessed with the sun. We had fun rides, food trucks with the menu of our dreams, a G&T bar and we ate ice cream and frozen daqs to win.”

‘The DJ was absolutely lit too. He kept the dance floor packed until 1am. I wish I could do it all over again.

They decided to keep the sex of their baby a surprise and were still undecided about what to name him, just days before she gave birth.

But the couple have already spoken about their desire to have more children together, with Joe admitting his ideal number was six.

Speaking previously to The Sun, she revealed: “I would love to have more children.” Rosie does it too, just for the record! It’s not just me who says, “Come on, let’s drink more!”

“She loves being a mother and is very motherly and loving, which I think is a lovely gift.” Being a mother is stressful, but Rosie manages to stay calm the entire time.

‘I don’t have that much patience; My house growing up was much louder and intolerant. I’ve learned a lot just watching Rosie.

She has also said that they refuse to hire a nanny and instead hire their mothers to help them with childcare.

previously speaking to OK! Online, Joe said: “I’m very lucky because my mother and Rosie’s mother are close by.” “It would be difficult for me to leave my children with someone I don’t know, so having my mother means I can go out at night in a hotel and I love that.”