While Bianca Censori sports a VERY daring look for stylist Gadir Rajab’s birthday, meet the famous fashion guru who dressed her in daring outfits even before she met Kanye West.

For months, fans have expressed concern for Bianca Censori’s well-being after her husband Kanye West paraded her in a series of risqué outfits.

From crotch-baring jumpsuits to barely-there dresses and even foregoing tops in lieu of a cushion, Bianca’s outfit choices have got everyone talking.

That and the fact that her rapper husband is often seen behind her in a conservative, cover-up outfit.

While it has been claimed that the Grammy winner is controlling his wife and has been forcing her to dress provocatively, MailOnline can reveal that Bianca has always favored a daring sense of dressing, having worked with boundary-pushing stylist Gadir Rajab .

In fact, when Bianca wore her most daring look to date it was to honor Gadir at his birthday dinner: she arrived at his party dressed only in strips of body tape.

Bianca Censori rocked a very daring look for stylist Gadir Rajab’s birthday on Thursday (pictured) and the celebrity fashion guru has been dressing her in daring outfits for years.

For months, fans have expressed concern for Bianca Censori’s well-being after her husband Kanye West showed her off in a series of risqué ensembles (this look, however, was styled by her old friend Gadir).

Gadir is co-owner of Lebanese fashion brand Raga Malak, a bold brand loved by the likes of Doja Cat, Lottie Moss and singer Mabel.

While she is usually seen wearing her daring outfits on outings with her husband, the striking star certainly felt comfortable in the presence of her former stylist.

Gadir is co-owner of Lebanese fashion brand Raga Malak, a bold brand loved by the likes of Doja Cat, Lottie Moss and singer Mabel.

The Australian designer, of Indian, Lebanese and French descent, revealed that he defends showing women’s bodies as a way of rebelling against their strict upbringing.

Gadir previously told PAPER magazine: “Growing up in the Middle East, your family usually discouraged you from doing certain things, like listening to certain music or wearing particular clothes under the pretext that they were haram (forbidden) acts of shaytan (devil). “.

Determined to challenge and at the same time celebrate his background, Gadir teamed up with his best friend Raquelle Saba to create Raga Malak.

She explained: ‘Our clothing celebrates Arabic writing, which has been shown in a more threatening way in the West due to the ongoing conflict.

“Clothing is more revealing, and for some the police do not wear it for fear of being scrutinized as ‘too Western.’

While the pandemic hampered many businesses, it helped Gadir hone his creative talent; Vogue Australia previously highlighted him as a “globe-trotting creative” to watch.

They noted his bond with Bianca in the piece, saying the best friends “have been moving in a circle of avant-garde artists that has expanded in Melbourne since the onset of Covid.”

The Australian designer, of Indian, Lebanese and French descent, revealed that he defends showing women’s bodies as a way of rebelling against their strict upbringing.

The stylist, who also works as a designer, photographer and model, has worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton (pictured).

Gadir designed the music video for Kylie Mingue’s music video for the 2014 hit I Was Gonna Cancel

He has also styled Pamela Anderson (left), while Doja Cat has been seen wearing his Raga Malak designs (right).

Bianca herself spoke to the fashion bible about their bond, saying: “The pandemic was the first time in a long time that many Australian creatives returned to one place.

‘Melbourne felt like a melting pot of global creativity. People began to cross disciplines and collaborate in ways that I had not experienced before.”

However, he noted that he feels more able to express himself when he is in the United States and shared: ‘In Melbourne I can cultivate my creativity and Los Angeles is where I apply it.’

Their joint interview came to light in 2022, a link before Bianca was seen with Kanye.

Bianca is by no means Gadir’s only famous client.

The stylist, who also works as a designer, photographer and model, has worked with the likes of Kylie Minogue, Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton.

Even though Bianca’s husband Kanye is a designer, Gadir has still had something to say about the star’s look, apparently styling her in her eye-catching sheer poncho in February.

It is not known if he had any involvement in Bianca’s look for her birthday dinner at Gigi Paris, which certainly pushed the boundaries of fashion.

Once inside the restaurant, Bianca posed up a storm in a series of snaps as she snuggled up to Gadir, who was casually wearing a Moroccan football shirt.

When Bianca wore her most daring look to date it was to honor Gadir at his birthday dinner: she arrived at his party dressed only in strips of body tape.

Bianca wasn’t the only one scantily clad at the birthday dinner, as she posed for photos with a friend in a plunging black jumpsuit that showed off her curves.

Bianca made sure all eyes were on her as she modeled her daring ensemble, which was duct-taped into a pair of low-rise beige shorts that fell to the top of her knees.

Tucked inside her pants was the single strand that comprised her suspenders, which ran behind her halter-style neck and covered only her nipples, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

The outfit, one of Bianca’s most revealing to date, highlighted her flat stomach and slender arms and legs.

She finished the minimalist look with a pair of matching beige open-toe heels with clear plastic straps.

After alternating between her black locks and platinum-dyed locks, Bianca sported messy bubblegum pink hair that reached her shoulders in seemingly sweaty locks.

She debuted the colorful look earlier this week while spending time in France with her husband, but the messy look received largely negative reviews from fans on social media.

Bianca was first seen with her caramel hair at the PROTOTYPES Menswear spring/summer 2025 show in Paris on Wednesday.

However, it was a surprising move for Bianca to continue wearing almost explicit outfits, as she previously put herself in danger of breaking indecency laws during a previous trip to Paris in February.

Bianca tried out one of her most extreme looks yet when she almost bared her breasts for a dinner in Paris.

The Australian architect turned wife and muse of Kanye West was seen in an ultra-revealing outfit in which she eschewed a top in favor of bandage-style straps that only covered her nipple.

Meanwhile, Britain’s top PR guru Mark Borkowski believes the Australian’s shocking state of undress in Paris is part of a tit-for-tat media battle with his partner’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Bianca’s outfit, made with duct tape so flimsy that it began to fall apart, also looked remarkably similar to Kim’s 2016 outfit, which barely covered her breasts.

Mark said: “Just when you think it’s all over, there’s a moment when Kim Kardashian changes her hair color and her muse, her Venus de Milo, parades around with pink hair in Paris going to a dinner.

“This is a statement and Kanye West sees the media as his canvas and sees this as an opportunity to paint his image. Bianca is his work of art, his muse and the person he influences to create a statement.”

‘“I think this is a well-sculpted PR stunt, but artists create art and this is what Kanye West is doing.”

Mark added that the stunt once again raises questions about whether Bianca is being exploited.

He said: “There is a Soviet saying that ‘history is uncertain.’ I think Bianca Censori might look back on those moments and think that at that moment she gave her consent, but maybe there is some other element that we may never know.

‘We have a story of this and how a truth that is now hidden is reinterpreted years later.’