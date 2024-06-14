Where your stolen phones end up: Woman whose iPhone was snatched from her hand by masked London robbers reveals shock after tracing what happened to her next

A woman whose mobile phone was stolen by a “gang of young men on bicycles” managed to track it down to two locations in north London before it turned up in China.

Emma Hall had her phone stolen in Stratford High Street on April 29 this year, just yards from her east London flat.

The 44-year-old was meeting her husband and a friend at the local pub when three masked thugs walked by and snatched her phone from her hand.

Determined to find out where it had gone, Hall used the “Find My iPhone” app on her iPad to locate the phone. But she didn’t expect her to travel as far as she did.

“It headed north from London in two different directions and then three weeks later it turned up in Shenzhen, China,” he told MailOnline.

“I figured he had gone there to sell it, but I became a little obsessed because everyone was telling me stories about phone thefts turning up in places like Egypt and Marrakesh.

“At first there was concern because my phone was open at the time it was stolen. They can’t access everything because of Face ID, but they could access my photos, they could see my text messages and that scared me a little.

“I went home and deleted the phone right away.”

A screenshot of Emma’s iPad showing the iPhone that had been transported to Shenzhen in China.

Emma Hall, 44, was the victim of a phone theft on April 29, just meters from her London apartment.

Shenzhen has been known as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of China due to the number of competing companies in the electronics sector.

IT and cybersecurity expert Thomas Balogun told MailOnline that there are gang groups in the UK selling stolen phones to cybercriminals abroad.

‘There is a strong demand for phone parts in China due to the large population. There are also less strict rules around individual pieces,” he said.

“Eighty percent of the time it’s for phone components, to restore someone else’s phone or to turn it into something else.”

Emma said the robbers were between 10 and 20 years old, dressed in black and had their faces covered, except for one who was wearing a striped T-shirt.

Recalling the incident, Emma said: “I had my phone in my jacket pocket and when I crossed the road I took it out, literally only to text my husband saying ‘bring me a Prosecco, I’m on my way.’

Shipping containers and gantry cranes at Yantian Port in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province.

“As soon as I did, three guys on bikes passed me on the sidewalk and one grabbed my phone.

‘The scary thing is that they approach you very quickly. It was very fast and I approached the bar all shocked.

‘They also broke a nail and that really irritated me and it was a new game so that shows how much force was used to break a nail like that.

“A witness followed me to the pub and gave me his business card in case I needed it so I could give it to the police, which restored my faith a little bit.”

Emma said phone theft is now an “everyday occurrence” in neighborhoods around Stratford, particularly near the Olympic Park, Victoria Palace and Stratford International Station.

‘Exactly the same thing happened to my friend and they broke his wrist because he was holding his phone. Now they had to put metal plates on her wrists,” he said.

The phone was stolen on Stratford High Street, east London (file image)

‘There is something that needs to be resolved because people should not have to worry about going out with their phones in public. “Now there are warnings all over social media with people saying ‘I just saw this kid’ and some are starting to film them.”

Commander Owain Richards of the Metropolitan Police said: “We understand the impact that mobile phone theft can have on victims – it is an invasive and sometimes violent crime – and we are committed to protecting Londoners and tackling this issue while making the capital is safer.”

“Met officers are directing their resources to hotspots such as Westminster, Lambeth and Newham, with increased patrols and plainclothes officers deterring criminals and making officers more visibly available to members of the community.” .

London has been hit by a terrifying spate of phone thefts in recent months, with e-bike criminals using high-powered vehicles to steal the devices and make a quick getaway.

Figures show that a mobile phone is reported stolen every six minutes in London.

In a separate incident in May, a bicycle thief was seen snatching a victim’s phone in broad daylight at a bus stop in central London.

In the video, a cyclist dressed all in black approaches a group of people near the Curzon cinema on Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End.

The thief slows down as he approaches them before snatching the phone from a young woman’s hands and accelerating.

Almost 52,000 devices were stolen in the capital last year as criminals use violence and distraction techniques to target victims.

The worst affected borough was the city of Westminster, where tourists flock to see theater shows and luxury shopping, with 18,863 incidents reported in the year to December, up 47 percent from 12,836 in the previous 12 months.

Camden was the second worst affected, with 4,806 incidents, followed by Southwark (4,376), Hackney (2,761), Newham (2,585), Lambeth (2,394) and Islington (2,117). Across London, more than 52,000 phones were stolen last year.

Maria-Diandre Opre, cybersecurity expert at Earthweb, told MailOnline: ‘Time and time again, I have looked at cases where stolen phones have resurfaced thousands of miles away, particularly in countries like China.

In another separate incident, a thief was seen approaching his unsuspecting victim on a bicycle from behind as he walked along Albany Street in central London.

The thief quickly lunged to snatch the mobile phone from the woman’s hands.

‘This is not a mere coincidence, but a calculated ploy by criminals to exploit vulnerabilities in cross-border law enforcement.

«For smartphone thieves, one of the biggest attractions of trafficking stolen devices abroad is the lower risk of detection. Some nations simply lack a strong legal framework and monitoring capabilities to effectively police these crimes. This allows gangs to dispose of their ill-gotten goods without fear of consequences.

‘Certain regions have well-established black markets dedicated to disassembling, reprogramming and reselling stolen phones.

‘These clandestine agents have specialized expertise in bypassing security restrictions and erasing fingerprints from devices before selling them for profit. Their intricate networks make tracking stolen material an immense challenge.”