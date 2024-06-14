When will summer start in Britain? With June temperatures half the level of 2023, forecasters predict the exact date the UK will finally warm up

With the summer solstice officially less than a week away, many Brits are hoping to put away their jumpers and break out their shorts and T-shirts.

But it looks like we’ll have to wait a little longer to light up the barbecue.

The UK has been hit by cold winds and rain so far in June, with temperatures half those of a year ago, according to the Met Office.

So when will summer start in Britain?

Here’s what forecasters including the Met Office, Netweather.tv and BBC Weather have to say.

BBC time

According BBC timeBritons should expect more pleasant conditions by the third week of June.

“The third week of June should remain initially wetter than normal across much of the UK,” he explained.

‘However, as the week progresses, conditions could become drier as an area of ​​high pressure extends northeastwards from the Azores, which is likely to calm things over southern parts of the UK, less temporarily.

‘Therefore, a warmer trend could appear throughout the week.

‘As the weather pattern is generally slow to develop due to stagnant conditions, the influence of low pressure near the UK could persist longer and bring generally changeable conditions with rapid flow to the west or southwest on average.

“Warmer air masses are therefore more likely to affect much of the UK.”

By June 24, BBC Weather expects warm weather to arrive, at least “for a while.”

“In the last week of June, there are signs that high pressure will build near or over parts of the UK for an extended period,” he added.

“This increases the likelihood that temperatures will continue to rise and that drier, calmer conditions will establish themselves for a time.”

The meteorological office

Unfortunately, unlike BBC Weather, the Meteorological Office predicts that we will have to wait at least until July for warmer conditions.

“In the last week of June, as a whole, it seems more likely that milder than average conditions will continue, with wind from the southern quadrant,” he said.

“During this time, rainfall seems quite variable (some places dry, others wet).”

Fortunately, things are starting to improve early next month, with “some periods of drier and sunnier weather”, according to the Met Office.

“Currently the only signs, however weak, suggest that rain and showers will tend to be more skewed towards the north and west, with any longer, drier intervals favoring the south,” he added.

“Temperatures will most likely be close to or slightly above the climatological average.”

NetWeather.tv

If you live in the south of the UK, NetWeather.tv’s forecast will be music to your ears.

“It seems likely that southern parts of the UK have a strong chance of experiencing warm/hot, dry and sunny weather during the last third of June, with signs of a strengthening of the Azores High potentially dumping ridges across parts of the UK. southern Britain in particular,” the report said. explained the site’s expert, Ian Simpson.

However, it is not so good news for people living in more northern areas.

“In northern Britain, there is a greater chance of a predominantly shifting Western pattern becoming established,” Mr Simpson added.

As for specific dates, June 22 appears to be the first very hot day, with maximum temperatures of 25°C in London.

However, it will not be until early July that this warm weather will persist.

“Temperatures overall are likely to be above normal, although there is uncertainty about the extent of the anomaly,” NetWeather.tv predicts for the first week of July.

“It will likely be drier and sunny than average in the northwest of Britain, with sunshine and rainfall more likely to be close to normal in other regions, potentially cloudier and/or wetter than average in the southeast From great britain”.