When WFH means working from the hair salon! Gen Z makes the most of remote roles to get their hair done while at work, while salons adapt with better Wi-Fi and laptop spaces (but bosses won’t be impressed)

It is undeniable that working from home has caused staff on duty to have a coffee or two, take care of household chores or, for some, even take a nap during work hours.

However, Generation Z is taking the new flexibility that comes with hybrid work to a new level.

A recent TikTok saw a Brisbane boss taking a video call with her young assistant, who is clearly having her hair washed in the salon.

Lucinda Bayly Hickling – who runs her own PR agency – took to her social media to post the clip in March.

“This isn’t exactly what I meant by ‘flexible work arrangements’ available, but don’t hesitate,” he wrote.

Lulu Davidson – the assistant – stitched the video into her own TikTok, simply saying ‘in my defence…’ as she showed off her new haircut.

Lucinda also wrote that she is proud to have an employee who is “100% engaged.”

“If I’m in the hairdresser’s sink, I better believe I’m enjoying washing my hair and not taking calls from ANYONE,” he added.

However, while commenters were largely supportive, many admitted to similar situations in the workplace, seemingly sparking the fresh start of a new work culture.

“As a millennial manager, I tell my team they can work from the Bahamas, Mars or hell… as long as they get the job done,” one wrote.

“As a salon owner, I can confirm that this is at least once a day, ‘oh I have to grab this, I’m working,'” another added.

Elsewhere, a third recounted: “My boss once called a girl into our team meeting for a facial and her manager immediately scheduled hers for next week and called her a genius.”

And the salons are beginning to adapt to what the Financial times has called the WFH: “working from the hairdresser”.

TikTok is also full of companies advertising their facilities where you can work while dyeing. The Secret Garden Salon in New York City made a clip showing off their hosting services with the caption: “You’re always welcome to “work from home.”

Elsewhere, California-based stylist Rosie Carta made a TikTok telling her clients that “of course” they can work from home from her salon.

Speaking to the outlet, salon owner Neil Moodie, whose business is based in Spitalfields, admitted that “it means our internet has to be perfect… which it’s not and it’s a nightmare.”

“Everyone brings their laptop and does their work, especially when they finish the color,” he added.

“A couple of people did a Zoom meeting when they were here with the camera on.”

Brooke Evans, who has a salon in Shropshire, also told the FOOT how your venue has installed additional USB ports and plugs to adapt to the changing market.

The secret garden room – located in Staten Island, New York and Marlboro, New Jersey – made a clip showing off their hosting services with the caption: “You are always welcome to “work from home.”

‘Shout out to @rissynoel for always making customers feel comfortable and welcome!

‘Let’s vote…Who worked during their hair appointment?!’

“This desk is a lifesaver for stylists because your client won’t be constantly looking down while you work and you try to frustrate them,” he wrote.

This is because almost one in four people now believe they should even be allowed to work from abroad.

Researchers found that 23 per cent of people want to work fully remotely so they can live anywhere in the world while working for UK-based companies.

Generation Z is the most willing to relocate: 44 percent of 18- to 24-year-olds say working from home could extend to working from abroad.

Millennials are the next most enthusiastic: 35 percent of people ages 25 to 39 believe that if they are allowed to work from home they should be allowed to move internationally.

Those between 40 and 55 years old (Generation X) and the least enthusiastic (27) believe they should be allowed to work from abroad.

And the Baby Boomer generation (those over 55) rejects the idea, with only 17 percent attracted to it.

International money app Zing asked 2,000 UK adults if they thought work-from-home culture should be expanded to allow them to work from abroad.

James Allen, founder and chief executive of Zing, said: ‘Our research shows that views on remote working internationally are evolving across all age groups in the UK.

‘Accelerated by Covid-19 lockdowns, employees are increasingly exploring opportunities to work remotely around the world.

“Remote work presents exciting opportunities, including the chance to immerse yourself in different cultures for an extended period.”