When the Duchess of Westminster had to hold on to her veil during a strong gust of wind and all the other times the royal family had to fight the breeze, as these pictures show…

Royals are expected to embody grace and composure while traveling the world for official engagements.

However, even the most composed members of the Royal Family felt nervous when their skirts billowed unexpectedly with a gust of wind.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been caught having a “Marilyn moment” on multiple occasions.

And it seems a lot of regal women have needed to hold on to their designer dresses and ornate hats in a battle with the breeze, as these pictures show…

At the wedding of Olivia Henson and the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral in June, a gust of wind creates a spectacular spectacle.

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Princess Diana laugh as they are caught in the wind after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in 1990.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, has a ‘Marilyn moment’ while attending the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2018

Peter Phillips (2L), Autumn Phillips (L), Zara Tindall (2R) and Mike Tindall (R) also fight the breeze at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Meghan Markle appears windswept while attending a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge in 2018

Princess Diana maintains her composure as the wind picks up her hem during a tour of Egypt in 1992.

Melania Trump (left) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, hold their hats during the welcome ceremony in the garden of Buckingham Palace for President Trump in 2019.

Pregnant Pippa Middleton catches her hat just in time

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands clings to her hat due to strong winds as she arrives at the Language at Sea Foundation’s 10th anniversary celebration in April.

Princess Diana experiences a strong breeze at Poolemead Deaf Center in Twerton on Avon in 1985.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, keeps her dress from revealing too much at Princess Charlotte’s christening at Sandringham

Chelsy Davy screams in the windy weather as she arrives at St George’s Chapel for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Sarah Fergusson clung to her hat as the wind buffeted her during a visit to Annan Botanic Gardens, Sydney, in 1988.

Queen Camilla takes care when getting off her plane at Orly Airport, Paris, due to strong winds