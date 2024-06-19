What Jessica Biel REALLY thinks about Justin Timberlake’s DWI arrest: The actress is ’embarrassed’ and STILL hasn’t seen it in person, while shrugging off the consequences of filming in New York.

Justin Timberlake’s “embarrassed” wife, Jessica Biel, is desperately hoping his DUI arrest will serve as a wake-up call to cut back on her drinking, according to inside sources, who claim the couple haven’t seen each other. in person since the incident.

The Sexy Back singer, 43, was detained in the early hours of Tuesday morning after police officers saw him crossing a street in Sag Harbor, New York, and running a stop sign.

He was later charged with misdemeanor DWI and given a court date of July 26.

Jessica, 42, who was filming 100 miles away in New York City, is said to be grateful her husband is alive, but fears something more serious could happen in the future if she doesn’t make changes.

“Jessica is disappointed but he is her husband so she is by his side and will have his back all the way,” an exclusive source told DailyMail.com.

Justin, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated after failing to maintain his travel lane and stopping at a stop sign, police said.

‘She would like Justin to stop drinking, so he never finds himself in a situation like this again. She treats it like a slap on the wrist and hopes it doesn’t lead to anything more serious in the future.’

They added that the couple, who have been married since 2012 and share sons Silas, six, and Phineas, four, have only communicated via FaceTime since their arrest and have not seen each other in person.

“Jessica and Justin have talked on FaceTime and texted, but with her work schedule and upcoming tour dates, they haven’t physically met to talk about it, but she supports it,” the source said.

“They will reunite soon once she has time off from filming as she intends to support him on a couple of future shows.”

The couple will be in different states later this week as he continues his Forget Tomorrow World tour with two dates in Chicago on June 21 and 22.

The father of two had been drinking with friends at the bar at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor when he decided to get behind the wheel of his car and try to leave shortly after midnight on Tuesday.

They stopped him and refused to give him a breathalyzer test, telling police, “No, I’m not going to do a chemical test.” I refuse! I refuse!’

He also reportedly claimed to arresting officers that he had consumed “just one martini.”

Police described Justin as having “bloodshot and glassy” eyes, smelling strongly of alcohol, speaking slowly and unable to maintain attention.

Exclusive footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows him looking somewhat shaken as he was led across the bridge from Sag Harbor police headquarters to the village’s Courthouse several hours later.

Justin pleaded not guilty in a brief indictment to a charge of DWI, as well as running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane.

On Wednesday, his attorney Edward Burke issued a statement declaring that he “looks forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake in these allegations.”

He said he “will have much to say at the appropriate time” but is “currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney’s office.”

Meanwhile, Jessica was seen in public on Tuesday for the first time since her arrest.

She was photographed looking tense and mute while standing on set between takes of her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series, The Better Sister, in New York City.

He stars alongside Elizabeth Banks in the upcoming series based on the 2019 novel by Alafair Burke.

They play two sisters who are brought together by tragedy after one of their husbands is murdered.

The set was not far from Sag Harbor, the Hamptons town where his other half was detained.

Hours before the ordeal, Jessica had wished Justin a happy Father’s Day on Instagram.

Alongside four photos, she wrote: “WE LOVE YOU.”

One image showed the Tennessee-born singer kissing the side of her head in a selfie.

Two other images showed the former NSYNC singer with his children.

“You are so many things to so many people,” he continued. ‘But for us you are THE ROCK.

‘We lean on the rock we climb. The rock that protects us from the sun.

“And when we lean on you, like we always do, hopefully our butts will keep you eternally connected and warm.”

The former 7th Heaven star finished the caption with a rock and red heart emoji.

Justin’s arrest is not the first scandal she has faced with her husband, who in 2019 was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar.

He later issued a public apology in which he said he “showed a strong error in judgment” after drinking “too much”, before insisting that “nothing happened” between them.

Earlier this year he faced several explosive allegations from his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 42, including that he urged her to have an abortion in the early 2000s.

DailyMail.com has contacted Jessica’s representatives for comment.