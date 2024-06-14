What is Labor NOT telling us about tax rises? After a manifesto full of windy promises and short on detail, even a left-wing think tank warns of a “tax rise parliament”

Britain was warned last night to prepare for a “parliament of tax rises” if Labor wins the election.

Sir Keir Starmer opened a £25bn tax split with the Conservatives yesterday when he published Labour’s manifesto for power.

But experts warned Sir Keir would have to raise taxes even further unless he is willing to impose deep spending cuts or break the party’s own fiscal rules.

Labour’s plan confirms plans to raise taxes by £8.5bn, which would take the UK’s overall tax burden to its highest level in history. The plan is in stark contrast to the £17 billion in tax cuts offered by Rishi Sunak in his manifesto.

Sir Keir said he would make economic growth the party’s “core” mission as it tries to “turn the page” on 14 years of Conservative rule.

Keir Starmer smiles as he sits in the audience at the launch of Labour’s 2024 general election manifesto in Manchester.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described Labour’s manifesto as a ‘fiscal trap’

Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson said Labor had “literally no room” to increase spending without raising taxes further or breaking its own fiscal rules.

He described his plans as a “manifesto of hope” but warned there was no “magic wand” and said the problems an incoming Labor administration would inherit would not “go away overnight”.

The Labor leader said the tax burden was too high and insisted he wants to make Labor the party of “wealth creation”.

Sir Keir dismissed the idea of ​​a tax split, saying the Conservatives’ proposals were not credible.

But Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described Labour’s manifesto as a “fiscal trap” and said analysis of Labour’s plans suggested a further £38.5bn in taxes would have to be raised over four years to pay for its plans, leaving doubts about where the money will come from. of.

The centre-left think tank Resolution Foundation, whose boss resigned this month to stand as a Labor MP, said Sir Keir’s approach “sets the stage for a parliament of tax rises and spending cuts for unprotected departments”.

“Even then, a modest dose of bad economic news could force a new round of difficult fiscal decisions,” he warned.

The tax row emerged as:

 Sir Keir said “everything” about Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal would be negotiated in talks with the EU;

 Labor announced policy reviews in more than a dozen key areas such as defence, school curriculum and welfare reform, leaving voters in the dark about the party’s post-election plans;

 Conservative president Richard Holden accused Sir Keir of “manipulating the electorate” by pressing ahead with his plans to lower the voting age to 16;

 Labor announced that the ban on new petrol and diesel cars would be brought forward five years to 2030;

 The Prime Minister said parliamentary assistant Craig Williams had made a “massive error of judgement” when he placed a £100 bet on the July election just days before it was announced;  Labor sources hinted that the party will repeal laws banning Channel migrants from seeking asylum in the UK;

 For the first time, the Reform UK party led the Conservatives (19 per cent to 18 per cent) in a poll of voters;

 The Labor Party said it would expel its hereditary peers from the House of Lords and introduce a retirement age of 80.

Rishi Sunak with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the G7 summit

Former shadow chancellor Ed Balls said Labour’s “straitjacket” manifesto would make the government’s first year “very difficult”.

At the G7 summit in Italy, Mr Sunak said: “Now in the election there is a very clear choice: a Conservative government that will cut taxes at every stage of its life, and a potential Labor government that will increase the tax burden on the highest level in the history of our country.

Labour’s 135-page manifesto includes 33 photographs of Sir Keir but no new policies.