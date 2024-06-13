What do the parties promise before the general elections? Here’s what the Conservative, Labor and Liberal Democrat manifestos say on key issues including the NHS, housing, migration, taxes and education.

He conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats everyone has launched their general choice manifestos as they try to win over voters before Election Day on July 4.

All three parties have made a series of promises in key areas, including the economy, National Health Servicemigration, education, defense and housing.

Rishi Sunak has put a £17 billion package of tax cuts at the center of its offer to British voters, and the Conservative manifesto also promises to halve migration.

He said his party was offering “lower immigration, lower taxes and protected pensions” as part of a “secure future”.

There were no surprising new policy announcements in Labour’s manifesto, with Sir Keir Starmer promising a “serious plan for the future of our country.”

He warned there would be “no quick fix” to 14 years of Tory “chaos”, but promised the Labor Party would be the “party of wealth creation”.

The Liberal Democrats unveiled a £9.4bn-a-year package for the NHS and social care as the centerpiece of their manifesto.

Party leader Sir Ed Davey urged voters to “give it a chance” as the Abba classic played at the launch of his manifesto.

These are the key promises of each party’s manifesto:

conservatives

Economy:

The Conservatives are offering a further 2p cut to national insurance to build on successive 2p cuts in the Autumn Statement and Spring Budget.

The main national insurance rate for the self-employed would be abolished at the end of the next Parliament under the Conservatives.

They promise not to increase income tax, national insurance or VAT, and want to scrap capital gains tax for landlords who sell properties to their tenants.

Pensioners will be protected from having to pay tax on their state pensions under a ‘triple lock-plus’.

Migration:

Sunak has set an ambition to “halve” migration, with an annual legal cap on the number of work and family visas issued.

The Conservatives have reiterated their promise to start deportation flights to Rwanda as part of the prime minister’s bid to “stop the boats”.

But they have not committed to reassessing the UK’s membership of the European Convention on Human Rights, as some Conservatives wanted.

National Health Service:

The Conservatives plan to boost community health care by expanding the Pharmacy First program.

They will build 100 new GP surgeries and modernize 150 more, which will be partly paid for to reduce the number of NHS managers to pre-pandemic levels.

The Conservatives promise that by the end of the next Parliament there will be 92,000 more nurses and 28,000 doctors in the NHS.

Education:

The Conservatives have pledged to increase the number of apprentices, creating 100,000 more by 2029.

At the same time, they have aimed to “rip off” degrees that offer little value to students and say removing them will help pay for their learning program.

They will require schools to ban the use of mobile phones during the school day and want to introduce compulsory National Service for everyone who leaves school at 18.

A new English baccalaureate, known as Advanced British Standard, will replace A Levels and T Levels.

Gender:

The Conservatives will make clear that “sex means biological sex” in the Equality Act as they seek to protect women-only spaces and prevent trans women from competing in women’s sports.

Accommodation:

The Conservatives will deliver 1.6 million new homes if elected, accelerating planning for brownfield sites in city centers and “removing flawed EU laws”.

In an offer to first-time homebuyers, the Conservatives have said they will abolish stamp duty up to £425,000 and launch a “new and improved” Help to Buy scheme.

Crime:

The Conservatives have pledged to get 8,000 “more police officers in the area”, focusing on community policing.

They also promise harsher sentences for the most serious crimes.

Defending:

The Conservatives have pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP in 2030.

LABOUR

Economy:

Labor will create a national wealth fund to “support growth” and promised to cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25 per cent.

He has pledged to charge VAT on private school tuition, abolish non-dom tax status and close ‘loopholes’ in the windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

In total, the Labor Party plans to raise more than £7bn in tax revenue.

Great British Energy, a state-owned clean energy company, would be established to reduce bills and increase safety, funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies.

Migration:

Labor wants to scrap the Rwanda plan and use the savings to set up the Border Security Command, which would crack down on people smugglers.

A new returns control unit will be set up to speed up the removal of asylum seekers, who have no right to be in the UK, to safe countries.

National Health Service:

The Labor Party has pledged to reduce waiting times with an extra 40,000 NHS appointments a week, using evenings and weekends to achieve this.

They have also promised to hire an additional 8,500 new mental health staff and introduce a new ‘Fit For the Future’ fund to double the number of CT and MRI scans to detect cancer earlier.

A dental rescue plan focuses on providing 700,000 more urgent dental appointments and recruiting new dentists in areas of need.

Education:

The Labor Party has set out plans to hire 6,500 new teachers and create 3,000 new nurseries in primary schools.

It has also pledged to have free breakfast clubs in all primary schools.

Gender:

The party promises a complete, trans-inclusive ban on so-called “conversion therapy”, while “protecting people’s freedom to explore their sexual orientation and gender identity”.

Accommodation:

Labor has pledged to build 1.5 million homes during the next parliament, with a review of planning rules and a “new generation of new towns”.

Crime:

The Labor Party has pledged to “return law and order to our streets” with a new guarantee of neighborhood policing.

It aims to re-establish patrols in urban centers by recruiting thousands of new police officers, police and community support officers and special constables.

Defending:

The Labor Party has also pledged to increase defense spending to 2.5 percent of GDP, but has not set a date for achieving this.

The party will support the recognition of a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace process.

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey urged voters to “seize the opportunity” with him as Abba’s classic played at the launch of his manifesto.

Economy:

The Lib Dems have pledged an extra £27bn in everyday public spending, which would be financed by raising taxes on banks and the super-rich.

They want to create “long-term help with the cost of living” by reducing energy bills through a home energy improvement program and tackling rising food prices through a Food Strategy National.

The party wants to try to rejoin the EU single market.

Migration:

The Liberal Democrats would abandon the Rwanda plan and “provide safe and legal routes to sanctuary” for refugees, helping to avoid Channel crossings.

They would also lift the ban on asylum seekers working if they have been waiting for a decision for more than three months.

National Health Service:

The party promises everyone in England “the right to see a GP within seven days, or within 24 hours if they need it urgently” and promises 8,000 more GPs.

This is part of a £9.4bn package for the NHS and social care in England, paid for by raising taxes on banks and closing financial loopholes used by the super-rich.

The Liberal Democrats also want to ensure access to NHS dentistry for those who need urgent care.

Education:

The Liberal Democrats plan to increase school and university funding per pupil “above the rate of inflation every year”.

The party wants to invest in new school and university buildings to end the “scandal” of dilapidated schools.

Gender:

They have pledged to “respect and defend the rights of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including trans and non-binary people,” and have promised to ban all forms of conversion therapies and practices.

Accommodation:

The Liberal Democrats are promising to build 10 new garden cities as part of plans to build 380,000 new homes a year across the UK, including 150,000 social homes a year.

Some £6.2bn would be spent to meet the social housing target.

Crime:

The Liberal Democrats want to create a new legal guarantee that all thefts will be dealt with by the police and properly investigated.

They would introduce a legal and regulated market for cannabis.

Defending:

The Liberal Democrats have outlined their ambition to increase the number of regular troops to more than 100,000.

They also promise to increase defense spending each year of Parliament, with “an ambition to spend at least 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence”.