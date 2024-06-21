What do Irish people REALLY think about Mrs Brown’s Boys? MailOnline wants to know if Emerald Isle viewers find the BBC’s hit comedy funny… and it’s mostly tumbleweed.

At one point, millions of people tuned into the hit BBC comedy show, but critics have largely criticized it as “vulgar”, unfunny” and “crude”.

Even Jon Petrie, the BBC’s head of comedy, squirmed when asked earlier this week if he found Mrs Brown’s Boys funny.

Created in 2011 by Irish comedian Brendan O’Carol, the show has, since it began, become the Marmite of light entertainment, with many hating it as much as loving it.

The show follows the foul-mouthed Agnes Brown as she interferes in the lives of her family and friends, but often the so-called “fourth wall” is broken and the cast is seen joking with the crew.

One might think the show has had its day, but it has. received multiple academy awards and there are even two holiday specials this year.

So perhaps the best test is to ask Emerald Isle viewers what they really think, and the answer is telling.

MailOnline headed to an Irish bar in the north London to find out what their views are on the classic comedy show and were largely greeted with raised eyebrows, bemused looks, confused laughter, and one respondent simply summed it up as “a bunch of old shit”…

Love it or hate it? Mrs Brown’s Boys is regularly criticized as “unfunny”, “predictable” and “vulgar”; However, it remains a long-running hit and has won several awards.

Inside an Irish bar in north-west London, several people spoke of Mrs Brown’s boys having seen a brief outburst.

For some, Father Ted is Christendom’s best Irish comedy. For others, it would be Derry Girls.

Many years ago, Dave Allen was one of the BBC’s most popular comedians.

An Irishman who invented observational comedy would take the viewer down a path to an obvious conclusion, before turning everything upside down.

And the verdict is… “a load of old shit, I tell you,” says one Irish viewer in Mrs Brown’s Boys.

There was laughter from this viewer, but mostly suppressed laughter and a bewildered look after being shown a clip.

Not quite Father Ted: one viewer wasn’t very impressed, saying the show wasn’t a sampler of other Irish comedies.

Another was pretty unforgiving about Brits who like the show saying they “deserve it” and is a far cry from Dave Allen.

However, Mrs Browns’ Boys is a far cry from Dave Allen for some viewers.

One simply called it “a lot of everything, I’m telling you,” adding: “It shouldn’t be on.”

Padraig of Leitrim said that Mrs Brown’s Boys made fun of the Irish people and was “a very inaccurate characterization of the Irish people, I imagine”.

He added: “Sometimes it’s funny, sometimes it’s not. It gets a little cliché after one or two episodes.

Trent from County Cavan said nothing would top Father Ted.

Meanwhile, Damien, from Co Kerry, said English people deserve Mrs Brown’s Boys if they think it’s funny as it’s “not exactly Dave Allen material”.

Rob and Ellie (pictured) give their verdict on the BBC comedy series

Edward, 23, said the show was “hilarious” and reminded him of growing up in a large Irish community in Birmingham.

Natalie and Von from South Africa are shown a scene from Mrs Brown’s Boys

On the other hand, MailOnline also spoke to the general public to find out their opinion.

Friends Milla, Philly, Joanna and Helen had conflicting views on what they thought of the television show.

“We think it’s funny, but no one else does it,” Joanna said with a laugh.

Philly chimed in: “I don’t think it’s funny.” I do not like. I don’t like it at all, I think it’s a joke, I don’t like the content.’ No, I really don’t like it.

Milla agreed, saying, “I found it a little complicated,” referring to how she navigates political correctness.

The group then collectively agreed that “everyone is so PC” and that the show was “outdated.”

But Helen added: “I think it’s the accents that are funny and I think the slapstick is quite funny, but the content is a bit iffy.”

Steve, who was visiting the country from Seattle with his friend Phyllis, seemed to have a similar opinion.

He said: “They certainly made the gay guy look a bit prissy, I think… I thought it was a bit over the top”, referencing Rory Brown’s character.

But there were some audience members who really enjoyed the clips and thought the show was “hilarious.”

Edward, 23, said: “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard ridiculous humor like that, but I think it’s very funny.”

“It reminds me of home, I grew up with a big Irish community in Birmingham so it’s a nice memory.”

Von and Natalie from South Africa also liked the show and mentioned their relationship and joy.

Natalie said: “It’s a bit of reality with humor because you can relate to what’s happening, but she makes it funny so it’s not intractable… and there’s humor in it so yeah, funny.”

Von added: “It’s fun, joyful.” I guess it downplays the importance of life.

Mrs Brown’s Boys reached its peak audience of 11 million in 2012 and 2013, then in 2017 it was the most watched TV show on Christmas Day with 6.8 million viewers.

It may have fallen to 4 million viewers last Christmas, but it remains undoubtedly one of the BBC’s biggest comedy hits to have graced (or enchanted) our screens for over a decade.