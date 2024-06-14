What caused Joe Biden to lose his temper at the TikTok star and threaten to “throw his phone” at a White House party as the president struggles to win the love of influencers?

President Joe Biden lost his temper with a TikTok star during a special White House meeting with social media influencers, even threatening to throw his phone across the room.

Freelance journalist and social media favorite Jonathan M. Katz began recording Biden, pressing him on his support for Israel during the war in Gaza. He asked him what he would do to prevent the “genocide” that was taking place with US-funded weapons.

The president attempted to dodge questions, claiming he was working to reduce casualties in Gaza. But when Katz pressed him on the issue, the president grew impatient.

“I know you’re a typical press guy, you’re holding me in the face of all this… but I trust you as far as I can throw your phone,” Biden said angrily. ‘I’ve got a good arm, man. I can throw very far.

TikTok star Katz (right) questions President Joe Biden about the war in Gaza

Katz said his advisers approached him after the exchange and escorted him away from the president.

He posted the video to his TikTok account, which has approximately 70,000 followers. The video has been viewed 28,700 times.

Katz wrote in his Racket news website that was surprised to receive an invitation to the White House in April that included a slew of left-leaning celebrities and social media stars.

He said it was “ironic” that he was invited to the White House even after the president signed a bill banning TikTok.

He also revealed that among the guests at the White House were actor David Cross of the show Arrested Development, actress Fran Drescher, Yvette Nicole Brown of the show Community, Diedrich Bader of Veep and Jon Cryer, actor of Hot Shots. Jordan Klepper of the Daily Show was also in attendance, as were impressionists Matt Friend and V Spehar of UnderTheDesk News.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from DailyMail.com.

As the exchange with Katz revealed, many young progressives on TikTok remain angry at the White House over Biden’s support for the Israeli war in Gaza.

Biden was left baffled after Katz continued asking him questions while recording him on his phone.

Biden became angry with Katz and suggested he would throw his phone before his aides intervened.

The New York Times reported On Friday, Biden and his Democratic allies are “working furiously” to build an army of social media supporters who will create pro-Biden content for social media.

The Biden campaign has spent $2 million to retain the Village Marketing company, according to the report, which focuses on social media outreach.

The Democratic National Committee plans to invite a slew of influencers to the convention, but they’re not interested in future awkward videos of TikTok stars interacting with the president.

Social media star Joshua Doss was recently contacted for an interview with Biden but was told he couldn’t ask about Gaza.

Biden continues to struggle to win the support of young stars on TikTok, especially after signing a bill that would effectively ban the app if the Chinese-owned company does not sell it.

Former President Donald Trump made a monster debut on TikTok earlier this month, with 6.3 million followers, while the Biden campaign account only has 376,000 followers.

US President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference in Italy at the G7 Summit

Biden has also publicly lashed out at the traditional media.

During a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G7 Summit in Italy on Thursday, Biden complained that journalists were not following the “rules” by asking questions solely about Ukraine.

“I’d like them to follow the rules a little bit,” he said grumpily after reporters asked him about the war in Gaza.

Biden has also threatened to fight reporters when asked about his age.

“I can do it better than anyone you know,” he said. saying to TIME reporters during an interview. “You’re looking at me, I can take you too.”