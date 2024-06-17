What a stopper! New £50 ‘Winewizard’ device claims to age cheap wine into fine wine in seconds by flooding the wine with millions of tiny bubbles

It doesn’t turn water into wine, but a new £50 device claims to make wine much more palatable.

Winewizard emulates the aging process in just a couple of seconds by flooding a glass of wine with millions of tiny bubbles.

The complexity of cheap reds, whites, roses and young vintages is said to be transformed by the device, accentuating nuanced flavors and softening tannins and acids that otherwise contaminate them.

Its inventor even claims that it can reduce hangovers by eliminating the impurities that cause them.

The concept behind the device, by Michael Pritchard, who was appointed MBE in 2013 for the LifeSaver bottle, which makes contaminated water safe to drink, is not new.

But it is unusual because it has earned the endorsement of the country’s leading school of sommeliers and winemakers.

Akshay Baboo, professor of oenology and viticulture at Plumpton College in East Sussex, tested it on 30 wines from around the world in a six-month unpaid study and found that their chemical ages had increased.

‘At first we couldn’t believe it, but the results of our laboratory tests don’t lie. It’s quite surprising. Now wines can age in seconds as if they were years,” he stated.

“This invention has the ability to significantly improve the wine drinking experience of millions of ordinary people during a night out or partying and those who do not have the time, money or cellar space to store wines for years to get the best out of them.’

Dmitri Perlutchi, head sommelier at Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Group, added: “I’ve tried this type of product before so I was skeptical it would make that much of a difference, but it’s unmistakable.”

However, he told The Times that it was “not a panacea” as it “can’t make a bad wine taste amazing”.

Pritchard, 57, from Colchester, Essex, searched the market after someone bought him a wine aerating device that didn’t meet his expectations.

He spent two years tinkering with his device and said, “It took hundreds of experiments taking in air and reducing oxygen to get the perfect mixture.”

Winewizard ‘ages’ wine for up to seven years, increasing its surface area up to 10,000 times, mimicking the effects of air entering a bottle through the cork over the years.

A 2020 Spanish Ribera del Duero saw a decrease in condensed tannins from 52.74 milligrams per liter to 47.47 milligrams, making it “the equivalent of a 2016 vintage.”

The invention can be used on up to 80 bottles of white and pink or 40 of red before needing a refill cartridge, meaning a 175ml glass costs 12p for the former and 24p for the latter.