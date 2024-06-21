Wembley IS ready for it! 90,000 Taylor Swift fans begin arriving at the stadium ahead of the pop star’s first London Eras Tour concert, as excitement builds over which surprise song she will sing in a nod to her love affair with capital.

Thousands of Swifties have begun to descend en masse ahead of the pop princess’s first London Eras concert.

The excitement among Taylor Swift fans is palpable, as many camped outside the stadium hoping to be right next to the stage to see their idol.

Today is the first of three sold-out dates at Wembley, and the international sensation will return in August for a further five.

Her fans are also filled with anticipation to see if she will perform any of her London-inspired hit songs.

Among some is London Boy from her 2019 album Lover, which is speculated to be about her ex-boyfriend of six years and British actor Joe Alwyn.

Swiftmania has truly taken over Wembley as fans eagerly prepare to see their idol in person.

Many arrived on Tuesday in preparation for today’s concert, and slept under blankets and camped in tents for several days.

The singer’s fans even traveled from all over the world to see Swift perform her hit three-hour set in London.

Among those who ventured cross-country to see Taylor were long-distance friends Filip and Bailey, who made separate trips from Croatia and Florida, respectively.

Speaking about why they had come to London, Bailey: “I can’t wait to see Taylor, this is the best show to attend.”

Filip added: “It feels special, stunning and magical here.”

Meanwhile, friends Rachel and Yan traveled from Ipswich in Suffolk to see Taylor take to the stage.

Rachel said: “We’re really excited to be here, I’m looking forward to hearing the original songs from the first album.”

In addition to wanting to hear songs from Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut, the two said they were particularly eager to hear hits from her 2008 sophomore album, Fearless.

Fans gathered outside Wembley today wearing Taylor Swift-inspired clothing

Many were all smiles as they headed out to see the American singer-songwriter.

Inspired by the Taylor’s Lover era, two fans arrived at Wembley wearing pink cowboy hats and sparkly tops.

Fans queuing outside Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of Taylor Swift’s first London concert

But it’s not just the American singer’s fans who are excited about her arrival, as a military band at Buckingham Palace performed her hit Shake It Off today.

To celebrate Taylor’s arrival in London, the royal family’s official account posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) titled Changing of the Guard (Taylor’s Version).

The band was in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace playing trumpets, saxophones and other wind instruments, while the title read: “I can’t stop, I won’t stop dancing.”

Taylor fever has already taken over the buzz, with a series of special events taking over London, including a Taylor trail, a special tube map and even two new Swift-themed artworks on display in Wembley Park.

Doors opened at 4:30 p.m., with Paramore taking the stage at 5:45 p.m. before Taylor at 7:20 p.m.