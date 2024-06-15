Welsh politician ‘asked assistant to maximize expense claims in damning WhatsApp messages’

Police are investigating a member of the Welsh Parliament over allegations of expenses claims.

Texts leaked from the phone of Conservative Senedd member Laura Anne Jones appeared to ask an employee to maximize the politician’s expenses.

One message asked a staff member: “When you do something with gas, always make more than me, add stuff please okay,” followed by a thumbs up and palms together emoji.

The context of the WhatsApp messages is unclear. Mileage claims for Senedd members must be approved by the member themselves.

A lawyer representing her said: “Ms Jones is satisfied that any allegations in relation to improper expenditure are completely erroneous.”

Ms Jones is currently being investigated by Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain and South Wales Police.

Messages sent to a member of staff, who had asked if they were required to submit expense claims for days when Ms Jones was on sick leave, did not receive a direct response.

The Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd said: “We will not comment while the relevant authorities are considering this matter.”

Ms Jones, the Conservative shadow culture minister, has said she will co-operate fully with “any investigation”.

However, a graph of the proposed expenses appeared to have been sent to Ms Jones’ phone, as seen by BBC Wales.

A response from Ms Jones’ phone read: “If you could always do more than you say that would be fabulous, thank you,” followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

When the staff member asked: “Do you like visits to the constituency office?”, the response was: “Yes, things like that (palms together emoji).”

Ms Jones is currently being investigated by Standards Commissioner Douglas Bain and South Wales Police. No arrests have been made.

According to the police, the standards commissioner, responsible for investigating complaints against Welsh members, had referred a complaint to the police.

The original complaint made to Mr Bain related to Ms Jones’ handling of bullying allegations by a senior member of staff, BBC Wales reported.

The claims about South Wales East MS’s expenses emerged as part of Mr Bain’s investigation.

The standards commissioner’s investigation is understood to be on hold while the police investigation takes place, and police have spoken to at least one Conservative staff member.

A lawyer for Ms Jones said in a statement: “Ms Jones did not receive any formal complaints of bullying in relation to any of her staff.”

They added that she “is convinced that any allegation regarding inappropriate expenditure is completely erroneous.”

‘Mrs Jones believes that these complaints to the standards commissioner are unfounded.

‘As these matters are the subject of ongoing investigations, it would be inappropriate for Ms Jones to comment further.

“Ms Jones has no problem with the BBC or its sources raising these allegations with the police and/or standards commissioner, which will give her the opportunity to respond formally as part of the investigation if the authorities so wish.” require.”