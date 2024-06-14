‘Welcome back, Your Highness’: Kate Middleton fans rejoice at news that the Princess of Wales will return to watch Trooping the Color after chemotherapy tomorrow and pay tribute to her ‘bravery’.

Royal fans are delighting in welcoming the Princess of Wales and praising her bravery after she announced she will attend Trooping the Color tomorrow as she continues her cancer treatment.

Kate, 42, who revealed in March that she was receiving “preventive chemotherapy” for an undisclosed form of cancer, says her treatment is ongoing and will last several more months.

He will not return to public duties full time, but feels well enough to attend a small number of public engagements in the coming months.

The first will be at the King’s official birthday parade tomorrow, where he will travel in a carriage with his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis before appearing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside the rest of the Royal Family .

A stunning new portrait of the Princess of Wales taken in Windsor this week by Matt Porteous

The photograph was taken by Matt Porteous, the couple’s favorite private photographer.

2023 — (From left) Prince George, Kate, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte, King Charles and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023

Fans have flooded social media with well wishes and messages of excitement for Kate’s return.

One simply wrote: “Welcome back, Your Highness.”

Another said: ‘This is the best news. “I am incredibly happy to know that everything is progressing well and I can’t wait to see your beautiful radiant smile once again.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has also said it is “wonderful news” that the Princess of Wales is joining the royal family in Trooping the Colour.

During a press conference at the G7 in Italy, he said: ‘It’s obviously wonderful, wonderful news. The whole country will support the Princess of Wales in her recovery.

“I saw her statement before, I thought it was brave, I thought it was honest and I’m sure it will bring enormous comfort to many other people who are dealing with similar health problems, so I think she deserves a huge kudos for what she said and it will be great to see her there tomorrow.”

The Princess of Wales will join the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace this year. Pictured: William and Kate with their three children during Trooping the Color on June 17, 2023 in London.

They will recognize the same struggle in his words and draw hope and inspiration from his strength.

“I am delighted that she is attending Her Majesty’s Birthday Parade and I know the whole country is behind her.”

Social media is full of people reflecting on how Kate helps other people who are unwell by being so candid about how she feels during her recovery.

One person said: ‘What a beautiful and moving post. Almost everyone has known friends or family members who are going through medical problems. Your words lift me up. Wishing you the best and sending you healing energy. Thank you.’

People who have had cancer have also shown their support for the Princess of Wales, with one writing: ‘This is the BEST news! I myself have been through chemo/radio twice and some days are very difficult. I can’t wait to see the princess tomorrow IF she is well enough. #WeLoveYouCatherine’.

The announcement came with a stunning new portrait of Kate taken in Windsor this week that shows her looking good and upbeat.

In her message, the princess says she has been “blown away” by all the kind messages of support and encouragement she has received in recent months.

“It has truly made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times,” she wrote.

Poignantly he reveals that he is making “good progress” but adds: “As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

‘On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to let your body rest. But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.’

The Princess of Wales’ statement issued today by Kensington Palace

March 22: Kate reveals in a video that she is receiving preventive chemotherapy.

He added: ‘My treatment is ongoing and will last a few more months. On days when I’m feeling pretty good, it’s a pleasure to get involved with school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home.

‘I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet.

‘I’m learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all who have so bravely shared their stories with me.”