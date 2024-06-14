Wedding Band review: Nothing is black and white in this powerful story of love and prejudice in America’s segregated Deep South, writes PATRICK MARMION

Wedding Ring (Lyric Theatre, Hammersmith)

Verdict: mongrel melodrama

Push any hope that Wedding Band might refer to the ups and downs of an Abba tribute band out of your mind. The slightly unsatisfying title of Alice Childress’s 1966 play disguises a very serious and admirably ambitious drama about an illegal interracial relationship in South Carolina in 1918, as the United States prepares to enter the First World War.

Childress’s attention is focused on Julia (Deborah Ayorinde), a young black woman who moves to a poor black neighborhood with her white German-American lover, Herman (David Walmsley).

As he succumbs to the Spanish flu epidemic, black objections are fairly mild (“if you’re going to pick white people, you better pick rich people”).

But the white reaction is panicked supremacist venom, complete with ape chants and n-words from Herman’s mother (Geraldine Alexander).

Written at the height of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, the story chimes not only with the country’s roots in slavery, but also with America’s involvement in the Vietnam War, in which so many black recruits They fought for a country that designated them as second-class citizens.

But Childress’s work is most fascinating as a portrait of a community.

Ayorinde is a rare beauty in the role of Julia, shy, decent, intelligent, ambitious and passionate, forced to furiously defy the society that prohibits her marriage.

Walmsley, like his lover Herman, is a proud baker who rejects the vile racism of his sister and mother while falling into flu delirium.

And Lachele Carl is lethally smart as landlady Fanny, who remembers the pre-segregation era after the Civil War.

Monique Touko’s meticulous production is deftly defined by Paul Wills’ set, which defines the family homes with rusting iron fences.

I could have used a more compelling plot, but for the entire two hours and 40 minutes, this is a punishing political and ethical melodrama.

Kathy and Stella solve a murder (Ambassadors Theatre, London)

Verdict: Murder on the dance floor

By Georgina Brown

The clue is in the title. But it’s less a screwball whodunnit and more a sloppy parody, and at its intermittently hilarious heart it’s a pretty sweet celebration of friendship.

Kathy, a bookish and introverted girl, and a sassy, ​​sassy brunette, Stella (misfit and complementary girls) met in elementary school and bonded over their mutual interest in murder.

Now adults, still best friends and stuck in Hull not doing much, they share a podcast about murder. Few, but it amuses them and their followers crazy about the murders in Hull.

Then (spoiler alert) the decapitated head of Felicia Taylor, her role model as a murder mystery writer (author of Heads Will Roll) arrives in a bag at Kathy’s mother’s garage, her makeshift studio. They were the last people to see her.

Suddenly women become part of history. Cue: ‘Shit! We don’t know what we’re doing’ and such a complicated, silly plot (Felicia’s identical twin sister, Patricia, and then her identical brother, Horatio, show up along the way), I had no idea what we were doing. was going on. going.

It doesn’t matter. She has the moments of her. Most of them thanks to Rebekah Hinds’ sassy, ​​bolshie Stella, who brilliantly channeled Gavin And Stacey’s Nessa, savored her Hull accent (‘know’ is ‘ner’ in these parts) and sold the songs for well over what they’re worth, while sliding around the garage in a wheelchair.

But his great performance can’t make up for the mediocre music, too loud, which drowns out too many lyrics that could well have been worth listening to.

By far the best are the quiet numbers: Kathy and Stella’s silly but moving duet ‘If I Didn’t Have You (I Would Die)’ and Brontë Barbe’s even sillier solo ‘I Never Felt So Alive’. ..delivered to the morgue.

Plus, it lacks a killer melody and is overdone by a good 40 minutes. Things aside, this is a classic case of less is much, much more.