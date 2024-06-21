We need new laws to stop Just Stop Oil: Sarah Vine and Andrew Pierce talk about Stonehenge vandals on Mail The Reaction podcast

Tougher laws need to be brought in to stop green group Just Stop Oil, according to Mail talk show The Reaction.

Political commentator Andrew Pierce and columnist Sarah Vine agreed on this week’s podcast that the government must take stronger action against disruptive eco-activists.

It comes after the environmental group caused national outrage this week by spraying the historic Stonehenge monument with orange paint.

Video footage posted on social media showed two people, dressed in white T-shirts with “Just Stop Oil” emblazoned on the front, running toward the ancient monoliths with canisters and smashing them.

Sarah Vine (left) and Andrew Pierce (right) agreed that Just Stop Oil activists should be harshly penalized for spraying paint on Stonehenge.

Questioning the government’s response, Pierce said on the YouTube talk show: ‘Conservatives are bereft of ideas. They are everywhere.

‘We had a statement from Rishi Sunak saying it’s outrageous.

‘Why didn’t we get someone to say “we’re going to tackle this problem, we’re going to tighten the laws to stop them”?

“Because there should be a very severe penalty for this, because this is a historical monument.”

Vine, also enraged by the issue, agreed and suggested that JSO should be banned as a terrorist group.

She said: “All they have to do is say, ‘Okay, Just Stop Oil is now a banned terrorist group, an eco-terrorist group, and if you join it you will be arrested.’

Discussing JSO’s previous disruptive actions, the pair listed how they have been “attacking” national statues with red paint and even targeted the first official portrait of King Charles.

The protesters who sprayed Stonehenge, identified as Niamh Lynch, 21, an Oxford student, and Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, have been arrested by police on suspicion of damaging the historic monument.

Describing the incident, Sarah Vine explained the story of “these two idiots, one of them 21 a student at Oxford, so they are destined to be part of our elite, spraying Stonehenge with orange powder paint.”

‘The thing is, if you spray the facade of Barclays Bank with orange paint, they can get someone to come and clean it.’

“Stonehenge is an ancient Neolithic monument that is porous by nature, so if you cover it with orange, to remove it you will have to erode the monument.”

Pierce, also enraged by the issue, chimed in to say: ‘And they also said ‘Oh, it’s okay, because if it rains, it’ll run away.’

“But that’s actually not true, because the paint was mixed with the flour they used, which thickens it.”

Just Stop Oil protesters spray Stonehenge with orange paint in latest stunt

‘What’s it called? Cornmeal. Then it would have frozen and they would never have been able to get it out. So these cretins didn’t even know what intentional damage they were doing.

‘A 5000 year old monument, which has great symbolism for druids and pagans.

—I mean, not our beliefs in particular, but William Roach from Coronation Street. Let’s not forget Ken Barlow, he was at Stonehenge with his druid team.

‘But it’s symbolic and it was just on the eve of the summer solstice. I could not believe it.’

Citing the Mail’s headline, he agreed that the monument means “nothing sacred to these cretins.”

For Vine, however, the fact was not “just a question of symbolism”, but also of the archaeological importance of the monument.

She said: ‘It’s not just the symbolism, it’s its archaeological importance. It is a really important Neolithic monument.

‘We just had a long discussion, which lasted 10 years, about whether or not we can widen the road that runs next to it, you know?

“And then these guys come and just throw a bunch of paint all over it.”

When discussing the ecogroup’s tactics, both co-hosts concluded that their actions do not help garner public support.

Vine said: “I think they are completely disconnected from ordinary people.

‘Ordinary people are concerned about the environment, but what they don’t want is that deliberate destruction.

“And I don’t understand why they think that’s a good tactic.”

Pierce agreed, adding, “Even if you sympathize with their goals, you’re angry and angry.”

‘You know, we’ve seen it before when they’re sitting on the roads, they’re sticking to the roads and the ambulances can’t get through, people can’t go to work.

“These terrible, stupid people.”