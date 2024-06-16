‘We have a special bond’: British Airways flight attendants save life of 80-year-old passenger who stopped breathing and make ‘lifelong friends’ with him and his wife (they even met for lunch in Ciudad del Cape)

When Malcolm and Marie Hebron, both 80, boarded their British Airways flight from Cape Town to the UK, they had no idea their “big holiday” was about to turn into a nightmare.

While disembarking, Malcolm suddenly became seriously ill on the airlift and stopped breathing.

Fortunately, young flight attendants Jaydon Stanford-Taylor, 22, and Will Spicer, also a couple, acted quickly and averted a tragedy.

“He was completely focused on the task: saving a life,” Jay said, as he described performing CPR on Malcolm while his team used a defibrillator and an oxygen machine.

Since last year’s drama, the four have formed an unlikely group of “lifelong friends” with “a special bond” – meeting for lunch in Cape Town. Read on to hear both sides of the story of that fateful day…

Malcolm and Marie Hebron (above), both aged 80, have been married for almost 30 years and were in Cape Town celebrating a friend’s daughter’s birthday when things took a turn for the worse and Malcolm stopped breathing.

Flight attendant couple Jay Stanford-Taylor (right), 22, and Will Spicer (left) took Malcolm to the ground and immediately began CPR, saving his life.

What happened? From the point of view of the flight attendants…

Jay and his partner, Will, had spent 11 hours working on the flight from South Africa to London when things took a turn for the worse.

Speaking to MailOnline Travel, Jay, who has worked for British Airways for two years, said: “The flight itself was like any normal day at work.

“We landed back at Heathrow and were about to disembark the plane when someone told us that one of our customers on our flight was not feeling well on top of the skybridge attached to the plane.”

Jay and Will ran to the skybridge, a tunnel that connects the plane door to the boarding gate, and saw Malcolm and Marie.

The stewardess said: “Malcolm was sitting in a wheelchair and was complaining of chest pain. At that point we were talking for about ten minutes about the flight and his travel plans, everything seemed to be going well… until he stopped in that case.

“Malcolm quickly became very sick and unresponsive, and that’s when our training started to work.”

Malcolm became ill on the airlift, a tunnel that connects the plane door to the boarding gate. Above: A British Airways Airbus A350 connected to an airlift (file photo)

The pair moved Malcolm to the ground and “began an initial assessment of the situation” when Malcolm suddenly “stopped breathing,” and they immediately began CPR.

Jay explained: “I was scared, but that quickly dissipated and my adrenaline and training took effect.

“He was completely focused on the task: saving a life.”

Jay and Will, along with the flight manager, worked to prevent a tragedy; He noted that they “adapted” to their roles and “adapted very quickly to the situation.”

The flight attendant described the flurry of activity. She said: “I was performing chest compressions and Will was administering rescue breaths.

“The rest of the crew was observing and drafting an action plan for the next step: setting up the defibrillator and contacting medical professionals, all while customers were still disembarking from the flight.”

Fortunately, the result of the team’s effort was a happy one: Malcolm, 80, survived.

“Marie contacted British Airways a few days later to let us know that Malcolm was alive and recovering in hospital and to express her gratitude,” said Jay, 22.

‘When we received the news I couldn’t stop smiling. I was overcome with immense emotion and very relieved that he was recovering. It was very much a “and breathe again” moment.

When people travel with us, they trust us to keep them safe. She was keeping Malcolm safe the way he knew how.

Concluding his life-saving experience, Jay noted: ‘When people travel with us, they trust us to keep them safe. He was keeping Malcolm safe as he knew how.

‘This day has taught me that not all days are the same, that anything can happen at any time of the day.

‘Before this incident, I always thought I would freeze or hesitate during an incident. However, during this event, there was no time for that and I feel confident and ready to be able to do it again, when necessary.”

Jay and Will not only managed to help Malcolm in his time of need, but also caused them to become “lifelong” friends with him and his wife, Marie.

The two couples have a “special bond,” Jay said, and even met for lunch, with plans to do so again in the future.

The stewardess explained: ‘We became fast friends. We keep each other regularly informed about what’s new in our lives and have been incredibly lucky to meet for lunch again in Cape Town.

‘This moment was very special for Will and me, and I’m sure it was for Marie and Malcolm too.

‘We now have this special bond that not everyone gets to experience and I’m looking forward to our next reunion. We have made lifelong friends that we hold dear to our hearts.’

What happened? From the passengers’ point of view…

Malcolm and Marie Hebron, both 80, have been married for almost 30 years and had been in Cape Town celebrating a friend’s daughter’s birthday, but had no idea what was going to happen when they landed in London Heathrow.

Jay and Will not only managed to help Malcolm (above) in his time of need, but also caused them to become “lifelong” friends with him and his wife, Marie, when he recovered.

Commenting on the incident with MailOnline, Marie said: “We were feeling happy after a great holiday in Cape Town and couldn’t wait to return home.

‘After our flight, we were disembarking from the plane when Malcolm started to feel unwell.

“He said he couldn’t breathe and was struggling to stand up. We got a wheelchair to sit Malcolm in.

“Then Jay and Will, along with the rest of the crew, began to disembark as well and could see that we needed help.”

The flight crew sprang into action to check on Malcolm’s well-being.

Marie explained: “We had been chatting to Jay and Will during the flight, along with the on-board manager, and found them very welcoming on board. So when Jay saw Malcolm and what was going on, he came to help right away.

“He got him out of the chair, I think he yelled at Will to get oxygen and then he started CPR, followed by the defibrillator.

After finishing an 11-hour flight, they insisted they would stay there to support me. Marie Hebron – British Airways Passenger

‘At the same time, the other cabin crew members took me to the side nearby and took care of me so that I didn’t see what was happening.

‘They were fantastic and, after finishing an 11-hour flight, insisted they would stay there to support me. Shortly afterwards they took us to the ambulance and then to the hospital.’

Marie noted that she had “a lot of mixed feelings” when her husband fell ill: “shocked, scared, grateful, and so lucky to have had Jay and Will there that day.”

The loving wife was so relieved when Malcolm recovered that she asked her son to contact the airline.

She explained: “My son contacted Sean Doyle, Chairman and CEO of British Airways, to thank the crew for saving Malcolm’s life, as without their help, I don’t know where we would be today. From then on The crew was contacted and the rest is history.

Marie’s son contacted Sean Doyle, chairman and chief executive of British Airways, to thank the crew for saving Malcolm’s life after his flight and have since reunited with Will and Jay in Cape Town (photo archive).

‘We remain in contact with fellow cabin crew, including Will and Jay.

“Malcolm has recovered well and we have since met up with them both in Cape Town, which was truly a touching moment, especially considering the importance of the destination and the many memories it brought back for me from that day.”

The couple even hopes to see Jay and Will at their home in Brighton, England.

Marie said: ‘We are already organizing our next meeting and they know they are welcome to the south coast any time!

‘We cannot express our gratitude in words and we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We owe them a lot for all their help; Without your quick reactions that day, we may find ourselves in a completely different situation than today.’

Summing up her harrowing experience, Marie commented: “Jay, Will and the rest of the team – thank you so much.”