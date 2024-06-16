We are parenting experts and here are 9 tips that will help you survive Father’s Day as a single mother

Father’s Day is just around the corner and with it, the memories that children create by proudly celebrating their dads.

But for some families, a parent’s absence can make the day difficult, while others around them celebrate.

And while solo parenting is a challenge year-round, some mothers may feel increasingly overwhelmed by being forced to celebrate the occasion without the father present.

Three British parenting experts have shared advice for single mothers, offering advice on how to approach Father’s Day with a positive mindset.

One expert suggested focusing on “the fun, not the sensations,” while another warned mothers to stay away from social media to avoid negative influences.

Father’s Day is a special occasion, filled with pride as children celebrate their beloved fathers. But for some single mothers, it can be a difficult time (file image)

Jo Studholme, single mother of three and editor of parentingexpert.co.uk, says Father’s Day should be a “positive experience” for both you and your child.

She explained: ‘Father’s Day can be a rollercoaster for single mothers. Sometimes there is a father that your children will want to celebrate, but of course, not all children have an active and present father in their lives for a multitude of reasons.

‘You may see social media filled with moving statements and it’s natural to feel a mix of emotions. But don’t worry, Supermoms! There are ways to get through this day and create a positive experience for you and your little ones.’

For mothers who co-parent with their children’s father, Surrey-based parenting specialist Kirsty Ketley advises letting your child spend the day with his father.

“Much will depend on the individual situation, but whenever possible, children, whenever they want, should spend Father’s Day with their father,” he said.

“So even if it is the mother’s weekend to have the child, an agreement must be reached and mothers must ensure that their child has, at a minimum, a card for his father.”

“This may be an agreement with the child’s paternal grandparents or another family member who they will decide, or the mother taking responsibility, but as always, the child’s needs must be paramount and taken into consideration.”

Here, FEMAIL reveals expert tips on how to survive Father’s Day as a single mother.

Three British parenting experts have shared advice for single mothers on Father’s Day and offered advice on how to approach the day with a positive mindset (file image)

Stay away from social media

Kate Nestor, a divorce and separation adviser at Stowe Family Law in Harrogate, says staying off social media apps throughout the day is crucial. She offered the same advice to older children who may be more aware of her father’s absence.

She said: ‘Scrolling through other people’s happy family photos and posts won’t help. It means you will compare your situation to a heavily edited version of someone else’s life. Instead, focus on yourself and your family during the day.’

If you want to join in and share your own happy family portrait on Father’s Day, try scheduling the post a day before.

Don’t speak negatively about your child’s father.

For some moms, the following advice may be easier said than done, but our experts say it’s essential to talk about your child’s father in a positive way.

Of course, in some cases, the saying “if you don’t have something good to say, don’t say anything” may apply, in which case it is recommended to remain calm.

Kate said: ‘As tempting as they may be, your children are part of you and their father. If you talk negatively about him, they will feel that you are being negative towards them.

‘That said, there is no need to justify, explain or defend your behavior. Simply acknowledge how they feel, tell them you understand how difficult it is, and let them talk without offering an opinion.’

The occasion is expected to stir up some negative feelings; To help counteract this, Kate suggests ranting privately to a trusted friend or family member.

Create new traditions

Jo advocates the idea of ​​”focusing on fun, not feelings”, so fun is the focus of the day, rather than sad thoughts.

She explained: ‘Instead of dwelling on a father’s absence, start a new tradition!

‘Plan a fun activity that you and your kids will love, like a picnic in the park, a movie marathon, or even a craft session. The key is to create happy memories together, making this day special for your unique family unit.”

If you’re on a budget, activities don’t have to be expensive. Check out the following tip for budget-friendly ideas.

Jo Studholme, single mother of three and editor of parentingexpert.co.uk, says mums should focus on “fun, not feelings” and instead concentrate on doing fun activities with their children (stock image )

make homemade gifts

Homemade gifts are more than a money-saving tactic, but also a way to express feelings and thoughts unique to you and not thousands of others.

Jo emphasizes that there is something “really special” about homemade gifts, plus creating them offers the opportunity to bond with your children and help them take their mind off things.

“Get crafty with your kids and create personalized cards, photo collages or even hand-painted mugs,” Jo said. “The focus is on the time they spend together, expressing their love in a creative way.”

Talk to your children

Although one goal is to keep you and your children busy, it is not wise to avoid talking about the seriousness of Father’s Day.

Jo says it’s better to “acknowledge your children’s feelings” about their father’s absence rather than separating from them completely.

“Let them know that it’s okay to miss their dad (if they do) or feel overwhelmed by the day,” she said.

‘Open communication fosters trust and allows us to face Father’s Day together as a team. Remember moms, you are strong, capable and enough.

“By focusing on creating positive experiences, you can make Father’s Day a day of celebration for your unique family.”

Let the children spend the day with their father (if he is in their lives)

For mothers who co-parent with a current father, parenting expert Kirsty Ketley strongly recommends that children spend the day with their father.

Kate Nestor, a divorce and separation adviser at Stowe Family Law in Harrogate, says single mothers should seek support in the form of family, friends and mothers’ groups (file image)

The key is to strengthen the bond between a child and his father and keep their relationship as healthy as possible.

However, the expert acknowledged how difficult this can be emotionally. She said: ‘IIt will be difficult not to have your child with you, especially if your siblings have their children there.

To combat these feelings, he advised spending Father’s Day with your own father or, if he passed away, celebrating the memories you once shared.

“Focus on your own father and trust that your son is having a good time with his father,” he concluded.

Invite positive male role models to lunch

Instead of focusing on what your child doesn’t have, why not focus on the glass half full and enjoy what they do have?

Look for father figures, such as a partner, relative, coworker, or friend, who would be happy to spend time with you and your children on Father’s Day.

Kirsty added: ‘If there are other positive male role models in your son’s life who he is close to (grandfathers, uncles, for example), celebrate them. Invite them to lunch.

‘Make a thank you card and go somewhere nice together. They can never replace his father, but it is good for his son to see the positive aspects of having these people in his life and show his appreciation.’

take time for yourself

Some single mothers may feel guilty and have to spend the day exclusively around their children. But if the father is not there, why not rest and enjoy?

Jo says being a single mother is no easy task and Father’s Day should be taken as an opportunity for some well-deserved self-care.

And if your children are with their parent or another caregiver, choose to take a relaxing bath, read a book, or indulge in a hobby you enjoy.

“Recharging your batteries is essential to being the best parent you can be,” he added.

seek support

Single parenthood is difficult all year round; However, your situation may be manageable with professional support.

Kate explained: “Sometimes being a solo parent can seem like the loneliest place in the world, but you are not alone. There are many other moms in your situation.

‘Online communities like Frolo can help, or look for more local mom groups. And pick up the phone to family and friends. They will want to support you.

Kirsty offered a final world for single mothers navigating their emotions on Father’s Day.

“Some moms may feel sad and angry on Father’s Day because it is a reminder of what their child doesn’t have, but it’s good to try to change your way of thinking and see that day as a day to be proud of for everything you do. and everything you do.” that you juggle on your own.’