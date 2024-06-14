Water sports park fined £80,000 for health and safety failings after 11-year-old girl drowns at birthday party

A water sports park has been fined £80,000 for health and safety failings after an 11-year-old girl drowned while swimming at a birthday party.

Kyra Hill was with her mother at Liquid Leisure Windsor celebrating a child’s birthday when the accident occurred on August 6, 2022, the court heard.

After playing on a floating obstacle course, the children spent the afternoon on the artificial ‘family’ beach and swimming area in Datchet, Berkshire.

Kyra, who could not swim well or at all, entered the water at around 3.15pm before getting into trouble and becoming submerged in the water.

A 17-year-old lifeguard saw the young woman in trouble and tried to help her, but couldn’t find Kyra because visibility in the water was poor.

Prosecutor Laura Phillips said RSSL’s qualified lifeguard had “received no training or specific instructions” from the company that operates the park.

“Nobody blames the lifeguard at all,” Ms. Phillips said. “The lifeguard saw her and tried to help her, but he couldn’t find her.”

The court heard it was difficult to locate anyone diving into the pool due to the visibility of the water, creating a “wholly foreseeable risk”.

Phillips said Liquid Leisure had no emergency plan in place and therefore its response to the incident was “confusing, hampered and totally ineffective”.

“The lifeguard had to ask visitors for glasses to help her look,” Mrs Phillips said. Some members of the public also suggested that Kyra might have abandoned the water.

The activity continued normally in the water for almost 15 more minutes until 3:33 p.m., when users were asked to leave the bathing area.

Staff and visitors searched for Kyra on land and in the water and emergency services were not called for 30 minutes.

When firefighters arrived at 4.12pm they saw staff and members of the public searching “chaotically”, the court heard.

Kyra was finally discovered at 5.10pm and was later pronounced dead at Wexham Park Hospital, the prosecutor said.

Stuart Marston, a director of the company, was in court.

Angus Withington, defending, said the company had expressed “the sincere regret and sadness at the nature of this accident and the very deep and immeasurable loss that Kyra’s family and friends have suffered”.

The company admitted failing to meet its health and safety obligations and appeared at Reading Crown Court for sentencing.

Withington said: “They went out of their way to address the risk and did so successfully in relation to competent swimmers.”

“The difficulty that has been adequately highlighted is that in circumstances where such a person would be completely submerged, the prospect of rescue would be extremely difficult.”

Liquid Leisure Windsor now only offers activities involving boats, cable diving and swimming for those aged 16 and over. Pictured: Floral tributes left for Kyra after the tragedy.

Withington accepted that the company should have required all participants to wear flotation devices in the water, but said that at the time this was not a typical approach taken by other operators in the industry.

“The company did not fall far below appropriate standards,” Mr Withington added.

Liquid Leisure suffered a “significant financial impact” after receiving a 16-month ban notice following the incident.

The company now only offers activities including boating, submarines and swimming for ages 16 and up.

It has been reduced from 56 permanent employees to just eight, the court heard.

Judge Heather Norton, sentencing, said the only sign at the spa warned of “shallow water” but the marked swimming area actually reached depths of fifteen feet.

“It was perfectly foreseeable that a child, or even an adult, would be lulled into a false sense of security and make assumptions about the depth of the water until the depth was lost,” the judge said.

Judge Norton fined the company £80,000 and ordered it to pay £30,000 costs.