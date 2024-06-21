War of words breaks out between parliamentary candidates as Tory army veteran Johnny Mercer says his rival and former Royal Marine Labor MP Fred Thomas is lying about his military record.

Army veteran Johnny Mercer has started a war of words with a Labor rival after accusing him of lying about his military record.

The Conservative veterans minister has criticized former Royal Marine and opposition candidate Fred Thomas for allegedly lying about his combat service.

Mercer’s comments came after campaigning Wednesday in Plymouth Moor View, the constituency both men are seeking to win in the upcoming July 4 general election.

After the event, the Conservative minister posted a video on social media accusing Thomas of being “a fraud” and claiming he had “lied” about serving in combat in order to “score political points.”

But Thomas responded to these claims, telling Mercer that he had “lived and served in a war zone,” which involved “sensitive operations” that he could not speak about publicly.

Army veteran Johnny Mercer (pictured) has started a war of words with a Labor rival after accusing him of lying about his military record.

Mercer (pictured as a soldier) criticized former Royal Marine and opposition candidate Fred Thomas for allegedly lying about his combat service.

But Thomas (pictured) responded to these claims, telling Mercer that he had “lived and served in a war zone.”

Mercer has refused to back down on his position and has also disputed an interview Thomas gave to The Guardian in 2023, in which he said he had served “combat missions before leaving the force in February” of that year.

The Conservative minister wrote in X today: ‘You lied to journalists about being in combat and other veterans in the room shouted in your face.

‘You should resign; I have no idea why the Labor Party would support it. In the old days this would be the end of his public life.

‘It’s not about scoring points. It’s about integrity.’

Mercer later added that he does not dispute that Thomas “lived and served in a war zone,” but said this was “very different than fighting and having your comrades die in your arms.”

Responding to the claims, Mr Thomas told bbc: ‘I served in sensitive operations that are very recent, so I’m not allowed to talk about them in that kind of detail.

“We should not allow political points to be scored for the sake of winning votes.”

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey also came to the defense of his party colleague, urging Mr Mercer to “do the right thing and withdraw his deeply disrespectful comments”.

Al Carns, former Royal Navy and Labor candidate in Birmingham, added: ‘Fred Thomas has served in high-threat war zones, where risk to life was an everyday occurrence.

“As a former colonel, I believe that service should come before politics, and we should honor and respect all those who have not only served but also been willing to put their lives at risk for the security of the nation.”