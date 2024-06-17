WAGs Megan Pickford and Anouska Santos return to Manchester after flying to Germany to watch their teammates triumph in the Euro Cup opener.

WAGs Megan Pickford and Anouska Santos returned to Manchester on Monday afternoon.

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford’s wife and girlfriend Luke Shaw respectively looked in high spirits as they returned to the UK after attending England’s first European Championship match.

The beauties had traveled to Germany to watch the team defeat Serbia 1-0 in a very tense match.

Returning to the airport, Megan, 28, looked casually chic in a Prada denim shirt and comfortable black sweatpants.

She accessorized it with a white designer bag and completed the look with a white t-shirt and comfortable sneakers.

Meanwhile, Anouska looked low-key in an all-black ensemble and carried a large light orange suitcase.

Anouska and her long-term partner Luke, 33, are believed to have started dating before May 2017.

The couple likes to keep their relationship private and does not regularly post updates about their activities, however, she accompanies her footballer boyfriend to various Man United-related events.

The couple has two children, Reign and Storie. In June last year, the couple hosted a lavish party to celebrate their daughter Storie’s first birthday.

Meanwhile, Jordan Pickford and his wife Megan are childhood sweethearts.

The couple has been together since they were teenagers and married in March 2020.

The couple had a low-key ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Jordan wearing a baseball cap and ripped jeans.

They later celebrated it again in the Maldives in July 2022, once pandemic restrictions ended.

Megan is seen at Sunday night’s match in Germany, where she was wearing a cropped England shirt and jeans.

Meanwhile, Anouska wore a more covered English top which she paired with baggy jeans.

The WAGs were present at the first match after traveling to Germany to cheer on their teammates.

Jordan and Megan gushed that it was “worth the wait” as they shared a series of stunning snaps from their nuptials on Instagram at the time.

They were married for the second time on a white podium decorated with pink roses in the middle of a picturesque golden beach, in front of 13 guests.

Alongside snaps from their big day, Megan announced: “The most magical day with my soulmate is worth the wait.” Introducing the Pickfords | 06/18/2022.’

She also shared a photo of her son Arlo holding a sign that said “Dad, here comes mommy!”