Volodymyr Zelensky warns Russia “doesn’t want peace” after Putin told kyiv he would stop fighting if Ukraine scrapped its NATO ambitions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today accused Russia of not wanting peace, after Vladimir Putin said he would only accept a ceasefire if Ukraine agreed to stop its plans to join NATO.

Zelensky made the accusation at the end of a major diplomatic summit in Switzerland, attended by more than 90 countries, making it the largest gathering of support for Ukraine since the start of the invasion.

He told conference attendees, including Britain’s Rishi Sunak, Germany’s Olaf Scholz and Italy’s Giorgia Meloni: “Russia doesn’t want peace, that’s a fact.” Russia and its leaders are not prepared for a just peace, that is a fact.

At the conference, the vast majority of the 90 nations in attendance signed a statement in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and also called on Putin to return children stolen during the invasion.

But several nations that attended and that have close trade and security ties with Russia, including India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, did not sign the document.

The countries said they “reaffirm our commitment to… the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine, within their internationally recognized borders.”

Russia currently controls just under a fifth of Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula it annexed in 2014.

The summit called for Ukraine to have “full sovereign control” of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest atomic energy site that is currently controlled by Russian forces.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has repeatedly warned of the risk of a major nuclear disaster at the facility, controlled by Russian forces since the start of the war.

“Ukrainian nuclear power plants and facilities, including the Zaporizhzhia NPP, must operate safely under the full sovereign control of Ukraine,” the final statement states.

Countries also expressed concern about the possibility of the conflict going nuclear, condemning the possibility of nuclear weapons being used.

“Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine is inadmissible,” the document states.

Servicemen of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, named after King Danilo, fire a 120 mm mortar at Russian troops

Ukrainian servicemen of the 148th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops

It also called for the full exchange of captured soldiers and the return home of all Ukrainian children deported to Russia and Russian-controlled territory.

kyiv has accused Moscow of illegally kidnapping nearly 20,000 children since the start of the conflict; The Kremlin says it moved them for its own protection.

“All prisoners of war must be released through a full exchange,” the document states.

“All illegally deported and displaced Ukrainian children, and all other Ukrainian civilians who were illegally detained, must be returned to Ukraine,” he added.

On issues related to food and agricultural trade, the statement said: ‘Food security must not be weaponized in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products must be delivered safely and free of charge to interested third countries.’

Ukraine is one of the world’s leading agricultural producers and exporters, but the Russian invasion has complicated its exports through the Black Sea, which has become a battle zone.

Ukrainian National Guard soldiers from the Khartia Brigade fly a ‘vampire’ drone while bombing Russian positions

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard from the Khartia Brigade run to reload the D-20 cannon while firing at the Russian positions

Ukrainian National Guard servicemen from the Khartia Brigade take cover after firing at Russian positions

“Free, full and safe commercial navigation, as well as access to the seaports of the Black and Azov Seas, are essential,” the final document states.

He added: “Attacks on merchant ships in ports and along the entire route, as well as against civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.”

The document also suggests that future talks on a framework for peace should include Russia.

“We believe that achieving peace requires participation and dialogue between all parties,” the joint statement states.

He said summit attendees had “decided to take concrete steps in the future in the aforementioned areas with greater commitment from representatives of all parties.”