Visa restrictions see applications fall by a third as number of students with dependents applying falls by almost 80 percent

Applications for key visas have plummeted by more than 30 per cent after the Conservatives introduced major restrictions.

Home Office data showed the total number of migrants and their dependents applying for three main visa types fell by almost a third year on year.

It included a 79 per cent drop in the number of dependent students applying for a visa after the route was restricted in January to families of research postgraduates only.

In the first five months of 2023, 46,700 dependent students applied to come here, compared to just 9,700 in the same period this year.

Home Secretary James Cleverly (pictured) said: “We have made it clear that immigration has been too high – that is why we have taken bold steps to reduce the numbers and today’s statistics show the plan is working.”

The number of foreign care workers applying to bring family members to the UK also fell from 78,600 in the first five months of last year to 61,600.

Earlier this week, the Conservative Party’s election manifesto promised new restrictions, including the introduction of a migration cap that would reduce numbers each year.

He added: ‘Keir Starmer has no plan to reduce immigration; It only dreams of a favorable agreement with the EU that would allow us to accept more immigrants, not fewer.

“He cannot be trusted to control our borders and would take us back to square one.”

Overall, across the three visa routes that have been reformed, there were 207,900 applications in the first five months of this year, compared to 304,700 in the same period last year.

In 2023, net migration (the difference between the number of immigrants coming to live in Britain and those emigrating) was 685,000, according to estimates by the Office for National Statistics.

A leading expert also said last month that reforms already introduced by the Conservatives have a “fighting chance” of reducing net migration to just 150,000 a year.

The chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, Professor Brian Bell, said they could lead to a “huge” drop in arrivals to Britain, particularly among students.