Viral video of sorority girls dancing to X-rated rap sparks fury over ‘cultural appropriation’

A video of sorority girls dancing to X-rated rap music has spread across the Internet, sparking fury over accusations of “cultural appropriation.”

The group of members of Gamma Alpha Omega, a Latin sorority at the University of Downtown Houston, were seen dancing to music on campus in a now-viral video.

The dance video was posted on X on Wednesday and has since racked up more than 41,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

‘Black people are really the model. Exhibit A…’ said Ashley Miller, who shared the video. “M… like this is just a simple robbery. There’s no reason for a non-black brotherhood to show up.”

Strolling or walking is commonly known as a traditional celebration dance that began in the 20th century by black Greek-letter organizations, including Alpha Kappa Alpha, or AKA, the first historically African-American sorority.

A group of members of Gamma Alpha Omega, a Latin sorority at the University of Houston Downtown, were seen dancing to the song ‘Knuck it if you buck’ by Crime Mob.

As Crime Mob’s ‘Knuck it if you buck’ plays in the background, the young women dance in the clip, which was originally posted on TikTok before being shared on X.

The video begins with the brotherhood members in a circle dancing to the hip-hop song.

Some of the girls are seen dressed in casual outfits, paired with white and green jackets with Greek letters, while others are dressed in formal clothing, including heels and dresses.

At the beginning of the clip, the girls step in a circle before turning around and twerking towards the camera.

Members of the inner circle move their bodies and wave their hands while others outside the circle stomp.

About 15 seconds into the video, a girl with long red hair, dressed in light blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt, and white Converse sneakers, quickly joins the dance.

As they continue performing, the audience applauds them.

Then, girls in vibrant purple jackets take over the screen and stomp in a circle as the crowd cheers before the video ends.

“This looks so awkward… no shadows,” one commenter wrote.

Another said: “They say imitation is the greatest form of flattery, but in this case I disagree.”

“It was a struggle for me, but it’s still a no,” another person said.

Although many people disagreed with Gamma Alpha Omega’s actions, others defended the brotherhood.

A viewer responded to Miller’s claim and asked, ‘The model of WHAT exactly?’

Another asked: ‘Shouldn’t we appreciate that other cultures repeat practices that belong to our own? Should we always be offended, criticize it or make fun of it?’

DailyMail.com has contacted Gamma Alpha Omega and the University of Houston Downtown for comment.

According to the brotherhood websitethe group “has created a lifelong brotherhood and support network” for about 30 years.

The Greek organization, which features fraternities and sororities, was founded at Arizona State University.

The University of Houston Downtown has several Greek letter organizations on campus, including fraternities and sororities that belong to the Divine Nine.

The University of Houston Downtown sorority is “dedicated to advancing women in the world; the vision of our founders has grown to serve countless more members across the country.”

Walk and Walk originated in black Greek letter organizations that were created during a time when many sororities were not accepting of African Americans.

As a way to encourage each other, black students gathered at predominantly white colleges to create their own.

Currently, there are nine black Greek letter organizations representing the National Panhellenic Council, also known as the Divine Nine.

Philanthropic groups “impact community service and civic engagement, through outreach programs including literacy, professional development and voter registration,” according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

