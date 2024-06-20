‘Viewers will want to see what all the fuss is about’: Lauryn Goodman ‘in talks for Celebs Go Dating after fling with Kyle Walker’, as ex Annie Kilner supports him at Euros

Lauryn Goodman is said to be in talks to appear on the upcoming E4 series of Celebs Go Dating following her fling with Kyle Walker.

The influencer, 33, became embroiled in a paternity scandal earlier this year when it emerged that the footballer, 34, had fathered her ten-month-old daughter while married to Annie Kilner, 32.

Lauryn, who also shares four-year-old son Kairo with Kyle, is reportedly being inundated with TV offers as fans are curious “what all the fuss is about” and is already filming a reality show about WAG.

A friend of Lauryn told MailOnline: ‘Lauryn has had many television offers that she is considering and wants to end this circus with Kyle.

“There’s a lot of interest in Lauryn as a person, since Kyle kept coming back to her, people want to see what all the fuss is about.”

Meanwhile, another source said Mirror: “Lauryn being on the show is a big step and shows that Kyle and what happened with them are now a thing of the past. She’s looking forward to the dating aspect.

Lauren is excited to go on the show and just wants to have some fun, but if she can meet a new man on the TV show or a potential boyfriend, that will be a plus.” If she goes ahead with the show, filming would take place at the end of this summer.

MailOnline has contacted Lauryn’s representatives and Channel 4 for comment.

It comes after MailOnline revealed Annie would continue to support her husband in his upcoming England matches as she refuses to allow Lauryn to “dictate her or her children’s movements”.

The mother-of-four was seen landing back in Manchester after attending England’s first match against Serbia in Germany on Sunday night.

Her appearance came after Lauryn was seen playing soccer with her children, who she shares with Kyle, while she and Annie dressed their children in their father’s No. 2 jersey to mark Father’s Day.

And now a friend of Annie’s has told MailOnline that WAG was not surprised by the photos but will not let Lauryn affect her or her family.

They explained: ‘Annie flew to Germany to support Kyle and the team and will continue to do so.

Previously, stars who signed up for the series included Lottie Moss, Sinitta and Vanessa Feltz (pictured).

“The England games are on the nation’s mind and Annie and the boys back the boys and want as little distraction as possible off the pitch to give the boy the best chance of taking the trophy home.

“She never let Lauryn dictate her and her children’s movements and was not surprised to see these new photos, which she predicted would happen a couple of months ago, she believes these new pap photos, the day of the first game and , coincidentally, Father’s Day are a sad attempt to remain relevant.

“The fact that innocent children are being used in the public dispute is sad.”

They added: ‘She doesn’t pay much attention to the noise surrounding her and her husband’s marriage and is working privately with Kyle to resolve office presentation issues.

It comes after MailOnline revealed Annie would continue to support her husband in his upcoming England matches as she refuses to let Lauryn ‘dictate her or her children’s movements’ (Annie and children pictured at England match England against Serbia).

Annie shares sons Rezon, two months, Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five, with Kyle, and the whole family appeared at Sunday’s game (pictured in December 2023).

“Being in the public eye is something they understand because of Kyle’s role in football, so she keeps going, always with her kids at the forefront.”

Annie shares sons Rezon, two months, Roman, 11, Riaan, seven, and Reign, five, with Kyle, and the whole family turned up at Sunday’s game.

Speaking about the importance of her family, the friend continued: “Annie will only put her children first, she and Kyle absolutely agree that they are the priority with everything that has happened between them.”

“Taking them to games is something they’ve been a part of their entire lives and nothing will change that.

‘Kyle remains locked in the England camp and prepared to do everything he can to help the team bring home the trophy. He is a highly valued member of the team and is proud of his role as vice-captain.”

A spokesman for Kyle and Annie said: “Kyle is solely focused on bringing home the trophy for the millions of fans watching at home and at the stadium. He will not be distracted by any off-field activities.”

Annie has apparently vowed “not to play happy families” with her husband in Germany while he plays for the England team in the tournament.