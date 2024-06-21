Victory for families living near Russell Brand’s scandal-hit pub as he withdraws his renewed offer to convert it into a studio to record his podcasts.

Russell Brand’s controversial second attempt to turn an 800-year-old village pub into a recording studio for his videos and podcasts has been withdrawn before council bosses could make a decision.

Families living near the pub bought by the comedian, who is facing allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior by several women, were uproar over the plans and locals accused Brand of treating their picturesque village as a “playground”.

Fifty-three neighbors opposed his first application to convert The Crown in Pishill, Oxfordshire, into a recording studio and the council rejected the plans in February.

But just two weeks later, Brand’s production company, Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Limited, submitted another application asking for the first floor of the pub to be converted into offices and for the garage and cottage to be converted into a film studio.

Despite a planned decision date being set for 12 April, no decision was issued by South Oxfordshire District Council until then and Brand’s team withdrew the plans on 19 June.

It is currently unclear why the plans were withdrawn and MailOnline has contacted Russell Brand and South Oxfordshire District Council for comment.

Russell Brand, 49, bought The Crown in Pishill, Oxfordshire in 2020 and it was understood it would continue to be a drink for members of the small community.

Neighbors were left furious four years later when Brand submitted a planning application to South Oxfordshire Council last November.

The pub is a Grade II listed building and is situated near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

Neighbors previously told MailOnline that Brand had been using a Grade II listed pub to record his YouTube videos and podcasts, as well as hold meetings, which they claimed sometimes brought “20 or 30” cars onto the road rural.

Since disappearing from mainstream media, Brand has created his own podcast, Stay Free, where he talks about “revolutionary politics and spiritual awakenings” and has streamed his content on various video platforms.

Local parish council secretary Pat Pearce pointed out the similarities between the first and second planning applications in her objection to the latest plans.

She said: ‘The Parish Council maintains its strong objection to the proposed mixed use of the site as outlined in the supporting documentation provided with the application.

“In the opinion of the parish council, the application is very similar to the previous application and our comments on this remain valid for this application.”

Mrs Pearce added: ‘The applicant has never opened the premises so they cannot prove it is not viable.

Since disappearing from mainstream media, Brand has created his own podcast, Stay Free.

Under the plans, the pub would have been converted into offices for digital media production activities, as well as using the barn for community functions and events.

‘It has previously been a thriving tavern and restaurant, and the barn was used as a successful venue for weddings and parties.

“We do not understand why this cannot be achieved again with the right dedication and commitment.”

Locals Dr Noel and Barbara Snell criticized the application claiming the pub had been used “without permission to change use as offices and recording studio”.

The couple added: “We were delighted when the current owners bought this property, not least because this prevented it from falling into the hands of developers.”

“Sadly we have been disappointed to see the buildings being used for non-permitted purposes, and there currently appears to be little prospect of the Crown resuming its role as our main community pub and meeting place.”

Marnie Watson had called on the council to act on behalf of locals to “avoid predatory purchases by developers and companies”.

He added: ‘The Crown Inn is a unique part of Pishill’s heritage and a vital community asset. It also serves as an important amenity for walkers, cyclists, horse riders and visitors who regularly visit this Area of ​​Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Locals Dr Noel and Barbara Snell criticized the application claiming the pub had been used “without permission to change use as offices and recording studio”.

Brand initially said he was going to turn the pub into a vegan restaurant.

“Too many local pubs have already been lost locally to alternative uses when they had a viable future as a pub, often because the value of the pub site to development is greater than its value simply as a pub.”

Since purchasing The Crown, the British actor has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse dating back to the height of his career, with police investigating the allegations. Brand has vehemently denied all allegations.

Brand is estimated to earn around £4.7 million a year selling exclusive online content including his anti-establishment rants.