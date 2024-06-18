Victoria Cross winner Johnson Beharry reveals how he entered a burning house to rescue four children and three adults from the inferno, in his second act of heroism since fighting in Iraq.

An Iraq war veteran who received the Victoria Cross from Queen Elizabeth II has become a hero once again after saving his neighbors from their burning home.

Senior Sergeant Johnson Beharry revealed how he ran through the flames to save the family, including four children, their grandmother and two more adults.

The 45-year-old said Sun how he fought the flames to an upstairs landing to reach the children and grandmother before helping the adults below.

After getting the family to safety, Beharry informed the fire crew, helped identify members of the rescued family who needed help with smoke inhalation, and even took the house’s car keys to drive vehicles away. .

Speaking to The Sun for the first time since the 2021 incident, Beharry said: “I’m not on the battlefield anymore, but I feel like I’m on the battlefield in life in general. You never switch off, whether you’re in Iraq or a quiet housing estate in the UK. You are always a soldier.

Senior Sergeant Johnson Beharry (pictured) told how he ran through the flames to save a family, including four children, their grandmother and two more adults.

Johnson Beharry was awarded the Victoria Cross by Queen Elizabeth in April 2005 for his heroic efforts.

Beharry, a father of three, left the military in 2004 after two acts of heroism left him with serious head injuries.

Beharry was the first winner of the Victoria Cross in almost 50 years, when he received the medal in 2005.

He received the medal, the highest military decoration in the British armed forces, at the age of 25 after saving the lives of 30 members of his unit.

In the first incident, Beharry was driving a Warrior armored vehicle when he was hit by multiple grenades.

He was forced to open the hatch to carry the vehicle and his wounded fellow soldiers to safety, despite exposing his face and head to the attack.

The 45-year-old told The Sun how he fought the flames to an upstairs landing to reach the children and grandmother before helping adults downstairs.

Beharry, a father of three, left the military in 2004 after two acts of heroism left him with serious head injuries.

His second act of heroism involved leading another Warrior vehicle away from an ambush that left other members of its crew incapacitated.

Beharry pulled the Warrior to safety despite being hit by shrapnel and suffering life-threatening injuries.

The Grenada-born Briton has since launched his own charity aimed at reducing gang crime: the JBVC Foundation.

The charity, named in reference to its Victoria Cross, aims to educate children about knife crime and curb violence among young people.

Beharry said: ‘The army has taught me about discipline and puts you on the right path. Being a soldier will be a part of me forever. That’s why I will never stop helping people.”