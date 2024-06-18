Victoria Beckham’s doppelganger daughter Harper, 12, blatantly steals her mum’s make-up to film a tutorial for her fans – despite being banned from wearing it.

Harper, the daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, removed her mother’s makeup to film a tutorial for Instagram on Monday.

The 12-year-old smiled as she danced to the music while applying a £30 liquid lifting gel to her brows from the Victoria Beckham Beauty range.

Harper looked at the camera as she showed off the product before carefully applying it and proudly showing off the results.

Victoria, who also shares sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, and Crux with her husband, posted the clip and wrote: ‘Someone stole my FeatherFix! Kisses xxx’.

It comes after the designer, 50, revealed Harper was banned from leaving the house wearing make-up despite being very talented at it.

She admitted that her daughter has been able to “contour for quite some time,” and revealed that she shares her passion for makeup.

Following the success of her eponymous women’s clothing brand, Victoria launched her own beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty in 2019.

Harper, who has been testing some of her mother’s products, has even accompanied her on research and business trips for the company.

Victoria, who shares daughter Harper and three sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz with husband David, told the Times: ‘You’ve been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time now. He is good at doing it in a very natural way.

She also revealed how their shared love of beauty means they love going cosmetic shopping together.

Victoria said: ‘Going to Space NK is her favorite after school treat. If she does well on one test, I’ll take her to another test later – it’s her favorite activity. She is obsessed.

Harper proved she’s becoming a mini fashionista when she stunned at the premiere of father David’s BECKHAM on Netflix last year.

Her mother helped her get ready, and the youngster carried an £890 leather chain bag from Victoria’s collection.

Harper looked at the camera while showing off the product.

He then proudly showed the results to his mother’s 33 million followers.

Harper looked pretty in pink as she paired the accessory with a custom long blush Victoria Beckham dress and donned a delicate gold necklace as she posed on the red carpet at The Curzon Mayfair.

The mini fashion guru appears to have developed a penchant for expensive clothes, having attended the Victoria Fashion Week show in Paris in £840 Prada heels.

For her 12th birthday, Harper dressed in a lilac satin dress for lunch at the Prada cafe at Harrods.

Harper wore a custom-made mini-me dress from VB’s own label, which she paired with chunky sneakers and a sparkly version of Prada’s £2,100 Re-issue 2000 satin mini bag, as well as a zodiac pendant necklace from Astrid & Miyu.

Just days before her official birthday, Harper also received a designer gift from her proud parents, posing with the Prada gift bag in one of Victoria’s snaps.

Victoria captioned her post: ‘Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven CHIC!! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham @harrods.’

