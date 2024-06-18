Vicky Pattison ignores Royal Ascot’s strict dress code as she shows off a novelty biscuit headdress on the first day of the annual races.

Vicky Pattison flouted Royal Ascot’s strict dress code when she wore a novelty headdress featuring a giant biscuit on the first day of the annual races on Tuesday.

The TV personality, 36, accessorized her chic green ensemble with an extravagant green headpiece to celebrate Subway’s new foot-long cookie.

Novelty hats or headdresses that are excessively large or that promote or market any product or brand are not permitted in the Royal Enclosure.

Vicky paired her statement feather hat with a green midi dress with puffed sleeves and elevated her figure with yellow strappy heels.

He got right into the spirit before other racegoers arrived while practicing his best singing on the sidelines.

Vicky Pattison, 36, pulled out all the stops to attend the first day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire on Tuesday.

The television personality accessorized her chic green ensemble with an extravagant green headpiece featuring a giant cookie.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

The first race of the meeting will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The last race of the week is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The King and Queen are likely to join punters at the famous racing meet and cement their position as racing champions, just like Queen Elizabeth II. They will hope to add to their tally of Royal Ascot winners.

Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and have entered a series of horses over the next five days.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of Thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Traditionally, the King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a convention which will mark its 200th anniversary next year, having first been held in 1825 during the reign of King George IV.

Last week, Vicky jetted off to Mykonos for her Harry Potter-themed bachelorette party at a luxury Greek villa, ahead of her summer wedding in Italy.

Vicky confirmed she was ready to marry her partner Ercan Ramadan, 30, after he proposed to her with a £200k ring during a romantic holiday in Dubai in February 2022.

She caught the attention of other revelers in attendance by wearing the eye-catching headdress to celebrate Subway’s new foot-long cookie.

He got right into the spirit before other racegoers arrived while practicing his best singing on the sidelines.

Vicky paired her statement feather hat with a green midi dress with puffed sleeves.

Last week, Vicky jetted off to Mykonos for her Harry Potter-themed bachelorette party at a luxury Greek villa, ahead of her summer wedding in Italy.

Arriving at the airport in a fun costume, complete with a wizard hat and Hogwarts uniform, she then donned a lace minidress to kick off the festivities.

Vicky, who already enjoyed a raucous getaway to the United Arab Emirates for a joint stag do, threw a lavish second bash with his closest friends.

The TV personality confirmed she was ready to marry her partner Ercan Ramadan, 30, after he proposed with a £200k ring during a romantic holiday in Dubai in February 2022 (pictured together on last month).

Vicky, who already enjoyed a raucous getaway to the United Arab Emirates for a joint stag do, threw a second lavish bash with his closest friends.

Arriving at the airport in a fun costume, complete with a wizard hat and Hogwarts uniform, she then donned a lace minidress to kick off the festivities.

The presenter surprised with a corseted dress that she combined with a veil, while all her guests opted for bright blue outfits.

He made sure to have all the trimmings, including silver ‘bride-to-be’ balloons, masks of Ercan’s face and a lap dance from a stripper.

Along with a series of snapshots from the weekend, he added a caption that read: ‘From muggle to MRS!!!!! Of course it had to be a Harry Potter themed chicken.

‘Every day, my beautiful sister, my mom, and my friends surprised me with something thoughtful and fun… and this was one of my favorite surprises.

‘I love you all, I’m so lucky! She is a Guardian. Harry Potter themed chicken? Yes or no?!’

In another update, he later added: ‘Best weekend ever!!!!!! Sorry, I literally CAN’T stop postinggggggg!!!!! Argh!!!!! So full of love for my friends and family!!!

‘I can’t believe you managed to keep so many secrets from me…you’re a secret squirrel and the best sister a girl could ask for!!!’