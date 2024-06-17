Vanilla Ice Goes From ’90s Hitmaker To Running $20 MILLION Real Estate Empire: ‘I Made Millions By Doing Nothing!’

It had one of the modest identifiable hits of the 1990s before fading away.

But Vanilla Ice then reinvented himself as a real estate aficionado and home renovator, and now has a staggering net worth of $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The rapper (whose real name is Robert Van Winkle) initially made a fortune with his hit single Ice Ice Baby in 1990, but became isolated after it fell off the charts by purchasing a series of houses at the time, most of which never lived in.

In 2018, DailyMail.com revealed that Vanilla Ice, 56, was worth around $9 million and grossed around $800,000 per year.

And on a recent episode of Steve-O’s podcast Wild ride!The rapper explained how he made ‘millions doing nothing’ thanks to his luck building a real estate empire.

The rapper recalled the success of Ice Ice Baby, telling the Jackass star: “We were selling a million records a day, easy!”

Van Winkle technically avoided the one-hit label thanks to his popular cover of Wild Cherry’s Play That Funky Music, but his success quickly declined as the ’90s progressed.

But while he still had plenty of cash, Vanilla Ice said he snapped up houses “all over the country,” even though he “never used them.”

But he was surprised when he decided to sell several of the houses and discovered that their value had increased significantly.

‘They sold very quickly and I made millions without doing anything!’ she gushed. “I didn’t even change the carpet… and I was like, ‘Shit, let’s buy a bunch more.'”

In addition to his newfound skill as a real estate mogul, Vanilla Ice developed a taste for renovating old, dilapidated properties after one of his many homes was severely damaged by Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

He decided to renovate the house himself before putting it on the market, and credited the DIY experience with developing a passion for real estate that has sustained him for decades since he stopped being a successful musician.

Vanilla Ice shared that the experience inspired him to go to design school to learn more about his new trade and later worked as a general contractor.

She subsequently spent nine seasons renewing her properties on her reality series The Vanilla Ice Project, which aired from 2010 to 2019.

For each of its nine seasons, it purchased a house to remodel, and each episode was dedicated to renovating a different room in the house.

According to him, he prefers to buy homes off the market and focuses on distressed homes and properties under tax liens.

The rapper said he “issues property tax records,” so he can then snap up the homes “for pennies on the dollar.”